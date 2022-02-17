Fans gush over BLACKPINK's Jennie as she poses for the latest Calvin Klein campaign 

BLACKPINK’s Jennie created ripples on the internet as Calvin Klein dropped pictures of the idol posing for the luxury fashion brand’s latest Spring 2022 campaign. Apart from her staggering vocals, the idol is also known for her exceptional beauty.

Jennie also took to her official social media account and updated fans about the new campaign. The pop star shared content from the shoot flaunting in the brand’s comfy yet chic apparel.

BLACKPINK's Jennie leaves fans tongue-tied

On February 15, 2022 Calvin Klein dropped its latest collection for the Spring 2022 campaign. None other than BLACKPINK's Jennie was featured in the fashion brand's campaign video and modeled in different outfits.

The spring 2022 campaign, which launched on Tuesday, featured Jennie among a total cast of 136 people that included Dominic Fike, Arlo Parks, Vince Staples, Solange Knowles, Deb Never, and Burna Boy.

Jennie was clad in a cotton matching white bikini set, flaunting her toned slim body. The singer was also captured in close-up shots with musical artist Deb Never in a quiet, white room with chairs. The two posed and laughed together, with Jennie twirling around the room as well.

Discover expressions on community. JENNIE explores her connections. See the full campaign: All together. Maybe this is a dream. Where are you?Discover expressions on community. JENNIE explores her connections. See the full campaign: calvin.re/Spring22-tw All together. Maybe this is a dream. Where are you? 👀Discover expressions on community. JENNIE explores her connections. See the full campaign: calvin.re/Spring22-tw https://t.co/Uaq5EdR8uF

Jennie also took to her official Instagram to post a series of photos with the hashtag #mycalvins and tagged the British photographer Glen Luchford. She also shared behind-the-scenes pictures and videos on her Instagram story, updating fans about the fun she had during the shoot.

Jennie poses for Calvin Klein's latest apparel collection (Image via Instagram/@jennierubyjane)

Jennie with Deb Never (Image via Instagram/@jennierubyjane)

An aesthetic night shot of Jennie (Image via Instagram/@jennierubyjane)

Jennie with the rest of the team (Image via Instagram/@jennierubyjane)

Soon enough, fans created a buzz on the internet and reshared BLACKPINK Jennie's pictures from the Calvin Klein photoshoot campaign. They stated that the singer looked impeccable as she gazed into the camera with her signature bold look.

Jendu @Jnk_mandu Calvin Klein is really one of the best brands that Jennie work with. Thank you and We love you! @CalvinKlein Calvin Klein is really one of the best brands that Jennie work with. Thank you and We love you! @CalvinKlein

Previously, BLACKPINK's Jennie modeled for the brand and appeared as one of the faces of Calvin Klein for its fall 2021 collection. Despite being on a resting hiatus, the idol continues to garner attention for her beauty and visuals.

Calvin Klein's 2022 Spring campaign concept

For its 2022 Spring campaign, Calvin Klein draws on a distinct 90s look. Titled "All Together," various celebrities modeled in bare midriffs, crop tops, and oversized denim, giving that streetwear vibe.

Additionally, the polaroid shots hark back to the fashion brand’s origins. The video of the 2022 Spring campaign was developed by videographer Melina Matsoukas, who captured the unwavering sense of community and togetherness.

Edited by R. Elahi