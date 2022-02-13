Beyoncé wishes BLACKPINK's Rose on her 25th birthday

BLACKPINK’s Rose received love from all over the world as she celebrated her 25th birthday on February 11, 2022. The K-pop idol posted a thread of pictures on her official Instagram account thanking everyone who sent in wishes.

Fellow group members Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa also wished Rose a happy birthday, but the most special birthday greeting came from Beyoncé - truly the icing on the cake.

Beyoncé's website shares a birthday wish for BLACKPINK's Rose

On February 11, 2022, the K-pop idol Rose celebrated her 25th birthday and updated her Instagram account with a series of wishes from various artists and brands. Rose posted Instagram stories of birthday greetings from her fellow group members, BLINKs, and celebrities like Talia Ryder, Coldplay, Leejung Lee, and more.

The singer also received warm wishes from Saint Laurent, Tiffany&Co., and other brands. But the most exciting birthday message came from none other than Queen Bee herself.

Birthday wish from Tiffany&Co. (Image via Instagram/@roses_are_rosie)

K-pop idol Jennie wishes Rose (Image via Instagram/@roses_are_rosie)

Birthday wish from Saint Laurent (Image via Instagram/@roses_are_rosie)

Birthday wish from Leejung Lee (Image via Instagram/@roses_are_rosie)

Birthday cake from Hyeri (Image via Instagram/@roses_are_rosie)

Beyoncé's website uploaded a sweet picture of K-pop idol Rose and included her name in the list of celebrities celebrating their birthdays in February. Next to Rose's childhood picture, the iconic American singer wrote,

"Happy Birthday Rose."

Beyonce's official website (Image via beyonce.com)

BLACKPINK's Rose's dreams have come true, as she has been known to be a huge fan of Beyoncé for years now. Fans were quick to comment that this acknowledgement from the Queen of Pop might mean a lot to Rose personally.

Meanwhile, fans also created a buzz on Twitter, wishing Rose a happy birthday and celebrating it in many ways. They also began trending "Happy Half Fifty Rose" with the hashtag, #OurRockstarROSEday, as the star turned 25.

BLACKPINK's Rose gives fans a special gift

On February 11, 2022, BLACKPINK's Rose also shared a series of stirring live studio covers of three famous bands, Coldplay, Neck Deep, and Oasis, on her YouTube Channel. She gave her fans this new surprise on her birthday to listen to and celebrate.

The song covers were a gift to the BLINKs as Rose wanted her fans to enjoy themselves. She beautifully sang the following songs: Viva La Vida by Coldplay, Don't Look Back in Anger by Oasis, and December by Neck Deep. The K-pop idol was accompanied by Lee Seung Joo, artist name Loren, who skillfully played his acoustic guitar in the cover videos.

