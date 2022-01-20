BLACKPINK rumored to make 2022 comeback indicates financial report

On January 20, Samsung Securities' researcher Choi Min-ha predicted that BLACKPINK will be resuming its full-fledged activity mid-2022, along with other YG groups in Asia Today’s report. The financial report stated that Samsung Securities lowered its profit goals for the agency for the first half of the year due to its artists’ inactivities.
The financial report served as fodder for the BLINK fandom who have earnestly waited for a group comeback for nearly two years. The report predicts that the group will release an album in June or July 2022.
‘BLACKPINK PLEASE COMEBACK’ trends as financial report predicts album release in mid 2022
BLINKs are back in action, demanding that YG Entertainment break its silence over BLACKPINK’s comeback. Though there is recurring demand, it was put in the spotlight after Asia Today’s report of Samsung Securities' financial prediction for the company was released on January 20.
According to the report, Choi Min-ah, a researcher at Samsung Securities stated that they had lowered their target price for YG Entertainment from 91,000 KRW to 78,000 KRW. She also predicted that the stock price would rise from the middle of 2022 when the agency's artists would resume full-fledged activity.
The researcher specifically stated that because the group's activities have been sparse, the group is expected to release an album in June or July and “highly likely” to go on a world tour.
The report has left the BLINK fandom in chaos, as they are now demanding answers and asking more questions about the group. BLINKs trended ‘BLACKPINK PLEASE COMEBACK’ and criticized YG Entertainment for not giving the group music releases and promotions.
Fans raised questions about Jisoo’s solo, world tour COVID scare, and that the idols might not be able to attend year-end music shows if they go on tour during late 2022 after an album release in the middle of the year.
Moreover, rumors about a full-group comeback have trended a couple of times in the past, but the agency quickly denied the rumors, fueling fans' anger.
Meanwhile, the girl group’s last full-group album release was The Album in October 2020. The Album featured eight tracks, of which two - How You Like That and Ice Cream with (Selena Gomez) - were pre-released. Fans even started comparing the long breaks with the boy group’s enlistment break.
The report also predicted "additional activities" for TREASURE and the debut of a new girl group.
YG Entertainment has released no official statement regarding the rumor yet.