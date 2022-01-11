"We've had enough waiting" fans react to YG Entertainment's delay for the much-anticipated BLACKPINK comeback

BLACKPINK fans (BLINKs) have been waiting for the group to drop fresh music. With their comeback delayed, fans are demanding YG Entertainment for the group's return.

The sensational K-pop girl group had been on a one-year hiatus. Despite no comeback in 2021, the girls continued to prove their international influence. From releasing record-breaking tracks to being the face of several luxury brands, they have done it all.

Frustrated fans demand BLACKPINK's comeback

Though 2021 went by without any new release from the group, BLACKPINK did their best to entertain its fans. Group members Lisa and Rose released their solo debuts and hit single albums.

The group also celebrated its fifth debut anniversary in 2021. Their last group comeback was Ice Cream with American pop singer Selena Gomez in 2020.

On January 11, 2022 YG Entertainment delayed their return. Instead, the label announced new merchandise. Enraged BLINKs took to social media demanding the agency let the girls make a comeback. Fans stated the following and created a buzz on the internet with hashtags like #BLACKPINKCOMEBACKNOW

BLINKs wants a 2022 comeback

Fans demanding YG Entertainment for the group's return this year.

Netizens want new music from the K-pop girl group

The group released their last comeback in the form of THE ALBUM with the title track Lovesick Girls back in October 2020. The group has been missing in action from the music scene ever since, barring the solo debuts of Lisa and Rose.

The BLINKs are tired and want new music

BLACKPINK's Jisoo had stated on January 9, 2022 that the group would make a comeback soon this year. Unfortunately, YG Entertainment delayed the news yet again.

The BLINKs created quite a noise on the internet expressing their disappointment but the agency is yet to address the issue. Fans remain hopeful that the group will make a return with a full-length album.

Edited by Danyal Arabi