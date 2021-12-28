BTS and BLACKPINK among top 5 most streamed K-pop songs in 2021 on Spotify

BTS and BLACKPINK ruled 2021 on the K-pop front. The third generation K-pop groups continued their reign as the fourth generation tried climbing higher.

Streaming behemoth Spotify's 2021 list of most-streamed K-pop tracks had BTS and BLACKPINK dominate the top five with their record-breaking songs.

BTS' songs dominate the top 5 most-streamed K-pop songs on Spotify in 2021

In the top five most-streamed songs list, BTS dominated four out of five songs. Spotify's top five K-pop tracks in 2021 are:

5) BLACKPINK’s How You Like That

Released in June 2020, How You Like That became the new anthem of BLACKPINK’s fandom. The electronic dance music number saw the members oozing in their self-love, confidence and witty remarks.

4) BTS’ Life Goes On

BTS’s only 2020 Korean album, BE, made waves when it was released. The album attempted to console fans during the pandemic, and dealt with topics of personal growth and hope. Life Goes On was the title track of BE, the music video of which was directed by the youngest member, Jungkook.

3) BTS’ Permission to Dance

BTS’ third English song, Permission to Dance was yet another song released to ease fans’ concerns during the pandemic. Pop powerhouse Ed Sheeran participated in the song's writing process. The song’s choreography was also lauded for its inclusion of sign language.

2) BTS’ Dynamite

The K-pop supergroup’s first-ever English song Dynamite became a viral hit when it was released. Dynamite also opened the gates for a coveted Grammy nomination, making BTS the first and only K-pop group to be nominated for it.

1) BTS’ Butter

The latest sensational English song, Butter by BTS reigned over every other song whether on the Billboard charts or Spotify. According to Forbes, the song even broke the record for the biggest debut in Spotify’s history as it recorded 99.37 million streams in the first seven days. With a new record set, Butter remains the undefeated king of K-pop songs of 2021.

Meanwhile, BTS’ Boy with Luv feat. Halsey comes in at sixth place, BLACKPINK Rosé’s On the Ground is seventh and BTS’ Film Out is at eighth place. BLACKPINK closed off the top 10 most-streamed K-pop songs with member Lisa’s MONEY and group collaboration ICE CREAM with Selena Gomez at number nine and ten, respectively.

