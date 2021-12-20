The 5 best K-Pop songs of 2021 

The lockdown didn't serve as much of a problem for K-Pop musicophiles all around the world. Though it would have been nice to attend concerts and live in the moment, songwriters and performers did their best to keep the world entertained by releasing killer music this year.

From individual K-Pop artists like Lise, Rose and Wendy to K-Pop groups like BTS, TXT, BLACKPINK and more, here are the top 5 best K-Pop songs of 2021:

BTS dominated 2021 with their hit K-Pop track

5) Stray Kidz - Thunderous

Changbin. @ctrangbin Thank you STAY for giving an enormous award for Stray Kids. Worldwide Fans Choice Top 10, we really didn't expect it. We were so happy to get the awards. We also prepared a secret special stage special only for you, have you enjoyed it? Once again, thank you!! Thank you STAY for giving an enormous award for Stray Kids. Worldwide Fans Choice Top 10, we really didn't expect it. We were so happy to get the awards. We also prepared a secret special stage special only for you, have you enjoyed it? Once again, thank you!! https://t.co/F71OU5gHAX

Opening with a rapping verse, this insanely amazing track features mind-blowing outfits and choreography, with creative animated graphics in between the music video. The group won the Worldwide Fans' Choice Top 10 (Bonsang) at the MAMA 2021, also known as the Met Asian Music Awards 2021.

4) Taeyeon - Weekend

With fun electrical guitar strumming, this minimalistic, disco-pop track and video showcases hues of pink and purple that the K-Pop Girl's Generation diva delivers a legendary performance with a rap section in the video. It's a complete summer vibe song.

3) ATEEZ - Deja Vu

Dancing around in their jet black latex pants, this boy band released an awesome music track with impressive graphics and set change. ATEEZ recently won Artist of the Year during the 2021 Fact Music Awards, taking home their first bonsang since their recent comeback.

2) Rose - On the ground

BLACKPINK member Rose released her hit single On The Ground, and the group's powerhouse did not disappoint the public. With a fiery performance and eye-popping costume changes, the star's song lyrics are about candid reflections on fame and life's ultimate purpose. Take a look at this dynamic, shape-shifting production.

1) BTS - Butter

Well, this boy band definitely showed us that they have that heat and superstar glow, sweeping us all off our feet. The seven-member group's hot, sweet, smooth and cool track raked three awards: artist of the year, favorite duo/group, and famous pop song. The music video had everything followers and music critics wanted, achieving 647 million views on YouTube. Since then, the group has released several remixes of the same song, each being a hit and enjoyed by all.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar