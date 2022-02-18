Red Velvet's Joy stuns fans with her latest 'Joyful Joy' Cosmopolitan cover

Red Velvet’s Joy is in the limelight yet again as she flaunted her gorgeous visuals. The K-pop idol sent fans into a frenzy with her latest cover pictures for Cosmopolitan magazine.

The new cover added to Joy’s ever-glowing collection of magazine appearances and it’s no surprise that the idol will feature for other publications and luxury brands.The singer recently appeared for Calvin Klein’s 2022 collection photo shoot and created ripples on the internet.

"She looks so good": Fans react to Red Velvet Joy's cover shoot

On February 17, 2022 the fashion and entertainment magazine for women, Cosmopolitan, took to its official Instagram account and updated followers on the magazine's March issue cover.

The magazine chose to feature Red Velvet's Joy as the cover model for its March Joyful Joy 2022 issue. The K-pop idol was clad in various outfits and stunned fans with her jaw-dropping visuals.

Joy was styled in a total of four outfits with different accessories for each picture. The magazine also collaborated with the Italian luxury brand, Tod's, which is known to produce luxury shoes and other leather goods.

The K-pop idol modeled in beguiling apparel from the fashion brand Tod's along with its latest handbag collection. In the three cover pictures, Joy wore vibrant outfits ranging from pleated dresses to a neon orange hoodie-cum-dress.

The singer was also clad in a blush pink dress with an overcoat of the same color. Joy's make-up consisted of a natural pallatte, but her cherry-red lipstick remained a constant throughout the cover pictorials.

As soon as the magazine released its March cover pictures, fans of the idol created a buzz on the internet and expressed their excitement at seeing Joy as the cover star. They stated that the idol slayed the hime haircut and her staggering visuals made their day.

t @joyisthetics literally only 2 days ago joy talked about how we’ll meet a lot this year and now she’s announced as a new muse for a beauty brand and is on the cover of cosmopolitan magazine with 3 covers 🥰 keep! it! coming! literally only 2 days ago joy talked about how we’ll meet a lot this year and now she’s announced as a new muse for a beauty brand and is on the cover of cosmopolitan magazine with 3 covers 🥰 keep! it! coming!

shei 🤍 @psychoqueendom joy really said no one is allowed to breathe! from being the new athe’s muse yesterday to cosmopolitan cover this morning! joy really said no one is allowed to breathe! from being the new athe’s muse yesterday to cosmopolitan cover this morning! 😍💚 https://t.co/LCOXkshhFH

Fans praise Joy for her stunning visuals (Image via Instagram/@cosmopolitankorea)

Netizens go head over heels at seeing Joy's cover pictures (Image via Instagram/@cosmopolitankorea)

Red Velvet poses for Calvin Klein 2022 collection

On February 14, 2022, Red Velvet's Joy surprised fans with an additional series of pictures from her 2022 photo shoot with Calvin Klein. The singer updated fans on her official Instagram account and amazed them with her beautiful visuals.

The K-pop idol was styled in the brand’s denim collection as well as its active performance collection. The outfit had Calvin Klein’s name and logo embossed on it, while Joy pulled off every look as she posed for the lens.

