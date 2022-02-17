Fans react to Red Velvet Joy’s latest Calvin Klein photoshoot

Red Velvet’s Joy recently aced her Calvin Klein photo shoot, and fans couldn't get enough of it. The K-pop idol is also one of the many models for the luxury fashion brand, and her latest photoshoot created a buzz on social media platforms.

The singer is a member of the South Korean girl group Red Velvet, formed and managed by SM Entertainment. The group consists of four members, Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, and Joy, and debuted in August 2014 with their digital single Happiness.

"The best ever," fans react to Red Velvet Joy's photoshoot for Calvin Klein's 2022 collection

On February 14, 2022, Red Velvet's Joy shared a series of pictures from her photoshoot with Calvin Klein. The singer took to her official Instagram account and stunned netizens with her latest update.

Joy was clad in curated sets of Calvin Klein apparel and accessories. For the first half of the photo shoot, she wore an all-black outfit which consisted of a jacket, sports bra, and straight black pants with slits on the side. The entire outfit had the brand's logo embossed on it.

The second half of the photoshoot showed Joy styled in classic blue low-waist denim jeans and a white crop top with the brand's name printed on it. To complete her look, the singer paired her outfit with a jet-black Calvin Klein mini-purse.

Earlier, on January 25, 2022, Joy shared additional pictures from the My Calvin Klein photoshoot and revealed the brand's latest 2022 collection. Apart from this, she was also styled in the brand's performance apparel.

For the performance collection, Red Velvet's Joy was styled in Calvin Klein's Active Iconic Leggings with the brand's name printed on the lower half. She paired the leggings with the brand's Active Iconic Multi-Elastic Bra and a white sports jacket. Her accessory consisted of a cap with Calvin Klein written on it.

Upon seeing her pictures, fans took to Twitter to express their views on the idol's jaw-dropping visuals. They stated that Joy left them speechless with her stunning physique and bold looks.

Fans also requested Calvin Klein to do a collaboration photoshoot with Red Velvet's Joy and BLACKPINK's Jennie as both radiated beauty in their recent solo photo shoots.

prettygirlsavage @rosieposieokurr @allkpop Jennie x Joy Calvin Klein collab when?? @allkpop Jennie x Joy Calvin Klein collab when??

leia skywalker @reveImoon need jennie and joy to do a calvin klein ad together need jennie and joy to do a calvin klein ad together

Calvin Klein's 2022 spring campaign

Titled All Together, the 2022 spring campaign showcased various celebrities who modeled in bare midriffs, crop tops, and oversized denim, revealing the brand’s latest collection.

BLACKPINK's Jennie also modeled for Calvin Klein's 2022 spring campaign. The K-pop idol was styled in the brand's latest collection and featured in the campaign video.

The new collection launched on February 15, 2022, and advertised a total of 136 people, which included celebrities like Dominic Fike, Arlo Parks, Vince Staples, Solange Knowles, Deb Never, and more.

