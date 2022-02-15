Red Velvet's Wendy gets commended once again for receiving an award from President Obama

Red Velvet's Wendy was once again praised for her beauty, intelligence and kindness. Back in 2015, the K-pop idol revealed that she had received a certified award from Barack Obama, the 44th President of the United States.

Meanwhile, Wendy is a member of the South Korean girl group Red Velvet, formed and managed by SM Entertainment. The group is a five-member line-up of Irene, Joy, Wendy, Seulgi and Yeri. They debuted in 2014 and have won several awards for their various discography.

Red Velvet's Wendy receives the Obama Presidential Award

K-pop idol Wendy is in the limelight yet again. The Like Water singer was once again applauded for her stunning visuals, intellect and vocal prowess. In a recent broadcast, she earned high praise for receiving the Presidential Award from former U.S. President Barack Obama.

On February 13, 2022, Wendy appeared as a special MC on behalf of group mate Joy on SBS’ television show Animal Farm.

During the show, MC and former H.O.T. Tony Anh told Wendy that he researched and learned that she won the U.S. Presidential Award in school. He went on to praise the idol and described her as multi-talented.

Upon hearing the overwhelming praise, Wendy shyly replied:

"It's so embarrassing to hear it in person. But I like to challenge new fields and I'm often told that my taste is unique."

The Obama Presidential Award is given yearly to students with excellent grades. While residing in the United States, Wendy won the prestigious award during her middle school years, in eighth grade.

The idol received a certificate and her name was engraved at the school’s hall of fame under her birth name Shon Seung-wan.

Besides her award, Wendy is also known to be a multilingual artist. She can speak in English, Spanish, French and Korean. Additionally, the singer is admired for her golden heart and revealed that she sometimes counsels her group members, particularly Joy.

Latest updates on Red Velvet

Also known as SM Entertainment’s female version of SuperM, GOT The Beat is the first sub-unit of the project Girls On Top.

The group consists of seven members, BoA, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon and Hyoyeon, Red Velvet’s Seulgi and Wendy, and Aespa’s Karina and Winter. They made their debut earlier in January 2022 with the hit single Step Back.

