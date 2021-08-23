Who is Crush? All about Red Velvet's Joy's boyfriend, as couple confirm dating rumors

South Korean R&B singer Crush is reportedly dating Red Velvet group member, Joy. According to Soompi, the news of the rumored relationship has been reportedly confirmed by their individual agencies.
Reports suggest that P-Nation and SM Entertainment have issued a joint statement regarding Crush and Joy’s alleged relationship. The agencies confirmed the news saying:
“They had a senior-junior relationship, but they recently began dating with good feelings toward each other.”
The duo reportedly met for the first time in May 2020 to collaborate for the song, Mayday, and reportedly sparked dating rumors shortly after their collaborative project.
Crush and Joy reportedly developed a close bond while working together. The pair maintained a friendship and began dating soon after.
Meet Joy's new boyfriend, R&B singer Crush
Crush is a South Korean singer, songwriter and record producer. He is signed under P Nation and is a member of the hip-hop group, FANXY CHILD. He was also previously part of the hip-hop duo, Masterpiece.
He debuted as a solo artist with his single Sometimes on 1 April 2014. He has also released other singles like Crush on You, Beautiful, Just, Sleepless Night, Bittersweet and Red Dress. He has released two studio albums, Crush on You and From Midnight to Sunrise.
Nearly nine of his singles have previously peaked on the Gaon Digital Chart. Crush has also been featured on several songs by other R&B and hip-hop artists. The singer reportedly enlisted with mandatory military service on 12 November 2020.
In May 2020, Crush featured Red Velvet’s Joy on his song Mayday. The track has amassed nearly 10 million views and peaked on several music charts. Joy is popularly known as a member of the South Korean girl group, Red Velvet.
Earlier this year, Joy launched her solo career with the album Hello. On 23 August 2021 multiple media outlets reported an alleged relationship between Joy and Crush.
The K-pop artists took the internet by storm after their management confirmed the dating rumors. Several fans flocked to social media to react to Crush and Joy’s relationship:
As overwhelming reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if the singers will further open up about their relationship in the days to come.
On the career front, Crush released his fourth EP, With Her on October 2020. Meanwhile, Red Velvet recently announced a comeback with their new single, Queendom.
