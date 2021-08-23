Who is Crush? All about Red Velvet's Joy's boyfriend, as couple confirm dating rumors

South Korean R&B singer Crush is reportedly dating Red Velvet group member, Joy. According to Soompi, the news of the rumored relationship has been reportedly confirmed by their individual agencies.

Reports suggest that P-Nation and SM Entertainment have issued a joint statement regarding Crush and Joy’s alleged relationship. The agencies confirmed the news saying:

“They had a senior-junior relationship, but they recently began dating with good feelings toward each other.”

The duo reportedly met for the first time in May 2020 to collaborate for the song, Mayday, and reportedly sparked dating rumors shortly after their collaborative project.

Crush and Joy reportedly developed a close bond while working together. The pair maintained a friendship and began dating soon after.

Meet Joy's new boyfriend, R&B singer Crush

Crush is a South Korean singer, songwriter and record producer. He is signed under P Nation and is a member of the hip-hop group, FANXY CHILD. He was also previously part of the hip-hop duo, Masterpiece.

He debuted as a solo artist with his single Sometimes on 1 April 2014. He has also released other singles like Crush on You, Beautiful, Just, Sleepless Night, Bittersweet and Red Dress. He has released two studio albums, Crush on You and From Midnight to Sunrise.

Nearly nine of his singles have previously peaked on the Gaon Digital Chart. Crush has also been featured on several songs by other R&B and hip-hop artists. The singer reportedly enlisted with mandatory military service on 12 November 2020.

In May 2020, Crush featured Red Velvet’s Joy on his song Mayday. The track has amassed nearly 10 million views and peaked on several music charts. Joy is popularly known as a member of the South Korean girl group, Red Velvet.

Earlier this year, Joy launched her solo career with the album Hello. On 23 August 2021 multiple media outlets reported an alleged relationship between Joy and Crush.

The K-pop artists took the internet by storm after their management confirmed the dating rumors. Several fans flocked to social media to react to Crush and Joy’s relationship:

JOY AND CRUSH YESSSS, it makes me so happy to see more idols just dating and living normal (as much as possible) lives 💖 pic.twitter.com/nd3s6NgW05 — angela⁽¹²⁾⁷ ❤️‍🔥 jalapeño 🌶 (@spinebreakerjin) August 23, 2021

joyfuls after reading the whole crush and joy situation pic.twitter.com/MO8sUuHSBb — ella🦋 (@ggukvelvets) August 23, 2021

me waking up to joy and crush dating 😔pic.twitter.com/lHqhwrcSQ1 — cy (@ryujinsfics) August 23, 2021

the k-industry is slowly accepting that idols are human, that they need to love and need to feel loved omg 😭 congrats to bobby and his fiancé, and congrats to joy and crush!! — jungkook's gf (realest) (@stillwithyoonki) August 23, 2021

teteh, hope u happy with mas crush and whatever it is i'll support you guys, i'm happy to hear that even though i'm a bit surprised hehe 💚💚 pic.twitter.com/daw6vuaAOK — vivi 야 (@joypunzell) August 23, 2021

the way we can picture out Crush and Joy dating bcs we had these pictures/interactions publicly 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/PoyUj8Zmbh — skrrrt (@kyzhyx_) August 23, 2021

Joy and Crush confirmed dating. Crush, please take care our Park Sooyoung don't hurt her or else i will punch your face.We will trust you Crush. pic.twitter.com/ohiH2Lql8F — LISA IS COMING|🎸🤘 (@ARTISTELS1) August 23, 2021

thinking about the time when joy covered alone by crush on happy together 🥺 pic.twitter.com/VsfL7RT5cu — ava (@revehive) August 23, 2021

Shut up they are the prettiest couple :’) I’m so happy for Joy and Crush!! pic.twitter.com/2h7tkvFxlC — AKIO !! (@akiolilac) August 23, 2021

they find joy in this new crush 😂



congrats joy & crush! 🥳🤍pic.twitter.com/yjcBcRaBO6 — nads 🍙 (@eonnigiri_) August 23, 2021

Joy and Crush are THAT couple, the cutest humanspic.twitter.com/TDG9ixWn2v — evi₁₂₇ 🆔🇨🇦 dad/hubby bobby 😭 (@kissesforjaemin) August 23, 2021

Omg good morning! SM already confirmed that Joy and Crush are dating? What a news! Anyway, all I wanna say is congratulations and I wish all the happiness for the both of them. 🥺💚



PARK SOOYOUNG WHEN YOU'RE HAPPY, I'M ALSO HAPPY pic.twitter.com/fQWKD2mbw2 — Say The Name! Zimzalabins. ✮ (@Calligravince) August 23, 2021

my sungjoy heart😩 but seriously tho, I thought sungjae and joy really did look good together but Joy and Crush?! now that’s a couple I didn’t expect pic.twitter.com/eHubMGwC8L — Jina (@jina_orario) August 23, 2021

It is now confirmed that Joy and Crush is officially dating !! Please send both of them lots of loves, and let's continue to support them as individuals and as a couple. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/gxecbcsc8x — Fran ☁️ (@NEOSKZLUVR) August 23, 2021

Joy and Crush happily confirming the rumours pic.twitter.com/RpBHMPXJGl — jamie• albeom (@dprjamie) August 23, 2021

As overwhelming reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if the singers will further open up about their relationship in the days to come.

On the career front, Crush released his fourth EP, With Her on October 2020. Meanwhile, Red Velvet recently announced a comeback with their new single, Queendom.

Also Read: Who are Zoe Kravitz's ex-boyfriends? Actress sparks dating rumors with Channing Tatum

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Siddharth Satish