Korean Music Awards 2022 nominees: aespa, STAYC, TXT, and more

On February 13, the Korean Music Awards 2022 released its list of nominees. The nominations include the most buzzworthy artists of 2021, such as BTS, AKMU, STAYC, IU, PAKK, Lee Mujin, and others.

With as many as 23 categories across genres, the KMAs have a different approach to awarding artists than other awards.

The highly revered Korean Music Awards 2022 reveals nominations

While other awards’ eligibility structure includes album sales, the Korean Music Awards have a panel of judges determining the entries, and eventually, the winners. The panelists include music critics, entertainment industry professionals, radio show producers, and other experts in the industry. The focus lies on musical achievements.

Nominees for Korean Music Awards 2022

Artist of the Year - BTS, IU, Kim Hyun Chul, Lang Lee, The Volunteers

Album of the Year - NEXT EPISODE by AKMU, Drowned by Chun Yongsung, LILAC by IU, City Breeze & Love Song by Kim Hyun Chul, There is a Wolf by Lang Lee

Song of the Year - Next Level by aespa, NAKKA (with IU) by AKMU, Butter by BTS, There is a Wolf by Lang Lee, Traffic Light by Lee Mujin

Rookie of the Year - aespa, HAEPARRY, Lee Mujin, SINCE, STAYC

Best K-pop Song - Next Level by aespa, Butter by BTS, 0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat Seori by TXT, After School by Weeekly

Best K-pop Album - Savage by aespa, BETTER by BoA, Querencia by Chungha, ALPHA by CL, Atlantis by SHINee

Best Pop Song - NAKKA (with IU) by AKMU, LILAC by IU, Traffic light by Lee Mujin, How could you by Lee Seung-hwan & Sunwoojunga, When This Rain Stops by Red Velvet’s Wendy

Best Pop Album - NEXT EPISODE by AKMU, Fragile by eAeon, LILAC by IU, Night Driving by Jeong Cha-sik, City Breeze & Love Song by Kim Hyun Chul

bora ✨✨ @modooborahae The KMAs are explaining why Kpop was added as a category. They wanted to give a separate spotlight on Kpop and that the difference between Kpop and pop categories was that Kpop, which is based on an idol system, had a performance element and focused on dance pop. + The KMAs are explaining why Kpop was added as a category. They wanted to give a separate spotlight on Kpop and that the difference between Kpop and pop categories was that Kpop, which is based on an idol system, had a performance element and focused on dance pop. +

Genre-specific categories include Best Rock Song and Album, Best Modern Rock Song and Album, Best R&B and Soul Song and Album, Best Rap and Hip Hop Song and Album, Best Electronic Song and Album, Best Folk Song and Album, Best Metal & Hardcore Album, Best Jazz Vocal Album and Best Jazz Music Album.

Readers can check out the complete list of nominations for the awards here.

The Korean Music Awards are one of the most highly revered award shows, and recognition at the event is considered career-defining. As of December 2021, no idol group or individual had won a grand prize for Rookie of the Year or Album of the Year.

The Korean Music Awards 2022 will be streamed live on their YouTube channel on March 1 at 6:00 pm KST.

