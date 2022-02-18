BLACKPINK Rose's recent looks from Yves Saint Laurent's 2022 spring collection

BLACKPINK’s Rose dazzled in Yves Saint Laurent's 2022 spring collection. Like many other artists, the K-pop idol modeled for the brand’s latest collection.

From serving bold looks to shining bright in sparkling shoes, the singer shared a series of pictures on her Instagram account, flaunting her gorgeous visuals.

Yves Saint Laurent founded his eponymous fashion brand in the 1960s, and went on to become one of the most popular luxury fashion brands in the world. Women from around the globe quickly fell in love with the brand’s chic meets haute bohemian designs.

BLACKPINK Rose's apparel cost from Yves Saint Laurent's 2022 spring collection

BLACKPINK's Rose is the french luxury brand’s modern-day muse and became its global ambassador back in 2020. The musician has made it no secret that she loves the brand’s designs, and styles herself in its various apparel.

More than 50 years on, the brand has since unveiled eye-popping designs with equally beautiful muses that carry off each apparel effortlessly. With its creative director, Anthony Vaccarello, the brand has found inspiration in a new generation of stylish young women, the latest being Rose, pop star of the supergroup BLACKPINK.

1) Deep-cut black dress

In her first picture, Rose wore a deep-cut black dress. This long dress is made with viscose from certified sustainably managed forests. It features a front-cut and lace-up tie at the back. The dress amounts to $2,490 USD.

2) Beige glitter dress

The K-pop idol wore a hypnotizing long-sleeved midi dress with a round neck. The apparel has a plunging V-neck design at the back with knotted detail, triangular cut-outs, and feather trimmings on the hem.

The dress costs $4,890 USD. Her shoes are the Cherry Buckle Platform Booties In Smooth Leather, and cost $1,595 USD.

3) Florals and feathers

In her next picture, Rose wore the "Tank Top In Wool And Silk" which costs $950 USD. The black quilted purse costs $795 USD. Her beautiful floral, silk muslin and feather long skirt comes in at $ 7,500 USD.

She also wore the "Gaby Satchel In Crocodile-Embossed Lacquered Leather and Lambskin," which retails at $2,490 USD. For shoes, the singer wore the "Harper Boots In Smooth Leather" which cost $1,595 USD.

4) Rhinestone mesh boots and black feathers

BLACKPINK's Rose was styled in the "Long Feather Strapless Dress from Sable Saint Laurent." This gorgeous dress costs a whopping $10,000 USD. She also wore the "68 Boots In Mesh With Rhinestones" that retail at $2,990 USD.

5) All-black bodysuit

The musician’s final look consisted of the brand’s "Turtle Neck Bodysuit in Ribbed Jersey," which is made with organic cotton. The suit has a snap-button closure. This product costs $550 USD.

BLACKPINK’s success has no limits. The global presence of members like Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa has enabled them to become brand ambassadors for several luxury brands around the world.

Their endorsement deals are nothing short of fabulous and fancy. The group has deals with Pepsi, Samsung, Shopee and other telecommunications. They also partnered with PUBG Mobile to release multiple collaborative content.

