BTS' V breaks the internet and becomes the fastest Asian person's act to reach 8 million likes on Instagram

BTS' V, aka Kim Tae-hyung, is back at it again, creating ripples on the internet. The K-pop crooner recently updated his Instagram account with fresh content and set social media platforms ablaze.

With his charming looks and chic style, V made fans swoon over him with his latest pictures. While gearing up for the group's comeback, it looks like the multi-talented musician has given fans more reason to look forward to the return.

V uploads 10 new pictures on Instagram, fans react to his latest vogue

On February 28, 2022, BTS' V took to his official Instagram account and updated fans with new content. The singer was styled in various outfits - from casual street-style apparel to semi-formal clothes like coats and straight pants, he wore them all.

The artist uploaded 10 different mirror selcas, the Korean word for selfie, in the same spot. He treated his fans to iconic looks and garnered huge traction on his official Instagram account.

While in some pictures the K-pop idol hid his face, in others he can be seen giving a warm smile. V posted pictures from his phone's gallery dump with the caption:

"I was sorting out the pictures."

In a series of pictures, the idol wore designer mufflers and chic pants, pairing them up with fancy accessories, shoes, shirts, and more. While the location in the pictures remained the same, V changed his outfit in each picture.

Within a few minutes, BTS' V broke the internet and left behind a few Instagram records in the aftermath. Flaunting his model-like physique and incredible sense of fashion, the singer gave fans a glimpse of some of his unseen pictures.

He is certainly not averse to creating a buzz and making records online. With his massive popularity comes several accolades under his belt, and this time too ARMY couldn’t help but shower V with love and appreciation.

Soon after his drop, BTS' V became the fastest Asian person's post in Instagram history to reach 8 million likes within the following time frame:

3 million - 24 minutes

4 million - 38 minutes

5 million - 1 hour 15 minutes

6 million - 1 hour 55 minutes

7 million 2 hours 38 minutes

8 million - 3 hours 52 minutes

The singer's photo dump went viral, and his name began trending #21 on Twitter's Worldwide Trends with over 40,000 tweets about the mirror selcas.

Recent BTS achievement

On February 25, 2022, the iconic K-pop boy group set another record and became the first act to win the IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year for the second consecutive year.

The Global Recording Artist of the Year is a prestigious annual award presented by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) to honor the best-performing recording artist.

The results are based on various criteria like total album performance units, including numerous song downloads, online streaming, and physical album sales.

