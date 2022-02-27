BTS' Jimin crowned the most-loved K-pop idol in The Netizens Report 2021 year-end issue

BTS' Jimin is in the limelight yet again. The singer made headlines in the Netizens Report year-end 2021 issue and was crowned the most-lovable K-pop idol according to collected data.

Despite being on an extended hiatus, the crooner updates fans by uploading pictures via his official social media handles. Just two months into the new year, each group member has made history and set smashing records, thus raising the bar for other acts in the industry.

BTS' Jimin trends on Twitter

The Netizens Report is an annual magazine that publishes popular content both online and offline. It is registered in the Library of Congress in Washington, United States and releases data on their year-end issue.

The information published is based on massive amounts of collected data like online polls and surveys via their official platform throughout the year. In their 2021 year-end issue, the magazine covered a variety of trending and engrossing topics like climate change, romantic hollywood lives and more.

It also wrote upon Timothee Chalamete’s selection as the world’s most handsome actor, but the name that stood out was BTS’ Jimin, who was voted as the most-loved K-pop idol of 2021.

Jimin was seen on the cover of the magazine alongside pictures of various influencers and actors. His charming visuals were easy to spot and excited fans around the world. Jimin, who is the main dancer and lead vocalist of the iconic K-pop group BTS was voted as the most adored idol of 2021.

The results were based on a survey conducted last year which included the names of other world-famous K-pop idols in the music industry.

Upon hearing the news, fans of the group, known as ARMY, took to Twitter to congratulate the singer. They began trending the hashtag #JIMINMOSTLOVED2021 and also recognized him as the face of K-pop.

✮Dawn¹³Jimin✮ @DawnieJiminie



No surprise, one look from THE PARK JIMIN and see the crowd went crazy



#JiminMostLovedIdol2021 #BTSJIMIN #JIMIN



Congratulations Jimin , the most loved k-pop idol of the year 2021.No surprise, one look from THE PARK JIMIN and see the crowd went crazy Congratulations Jimin , the most loved k-pop idol of the year 2021. No surprise, one look from THE PARK JIMIN and see the crowd went crazy 🔥 #JiminMostLovedIdol2021 #BTSJIMIN #JIMIN https://t.co/AC4KjOb32Q

𝗧𝗝𝗠¹³🇲🇲 @TeamJM_Myanmar truly this is what we called king behavior!

#JiminMostLovedIdol2021 Park Jimin’s impacttruly this is what we called king behavior! Park Jimin’s impact 🔥 truly this is what we called king behavior! 🎊#JiminMostLovedIdol2021 https://t.co/Lkr0GBalPx

zzill✨🐣 @zifilter

congratulation love



#JiminMostLovedIdol2021 Park Jimin was chosen as The Most Loved K-pop Idol of The Year 2021 according to “The Netizens Report” magazine.congratulation love Park Jimin was chosen as The Most Loved K-pop Idol of The Year 2021 according to “The Netizens Report” magazine.congratulation love💜💜#JiminMostLovedIdol2021 https://t.co/LVCNB7ZSZJ

The Netizens Report 2021 year-end issue is available for international consumers to purchase. They can buy the edition on the magazine’s official website. The celebrity and entertainment category, the one which mentions Jimin, is the most popular and interesting section as it gives well-rounded global insights.

Latest updates on BTS

On February 25, 2022, the world-famous K-pop stars set another tremendous record and became the first act to win the IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year for the second consecutive year.

With this milestone, BTS has become the first and only artist group in history to top IFPI's top 10 Global Recording Artists chart for two years running. They also join the list alongside other pop stars like Drake and Taylor Swift as the only acts to chart the list more than once.

The K-pop group’s remarkable win makes it special for the septet as they did not release any albums in 2021.

Edited by Danyal Arabi