BTS’ April 2022 plans: Las Vegas concerts and Grammys participation

On February 23, BIGHIT MUSIC updated fans on BTS’ plans for April, including more dates for the Permission to Dance concert and their Grammy participation. The K-pop phenomenon will be performing for four days in Seoul in March before flying to Las Vegas for another four-day offline concert.

With this notice, the group has confirmed its participation at music’s biggest night, the 64th Grammy Awards. The group made history as the only K-pop group to be nominated at the Grammys twice. The ceremony will be held on April 3 EST, days before the group performs in front of fans in the same area.

BTS adds international concert dates for Permission to Dance On Stage concert

According to the Weverse notice, BIGHIT MUSIC has extended BTS’ Permission to Dance On Stage concert (henceforth called PTD concert) to Las Vegas. After a lengthy break, the group will finally spring into action, starting with the offline PTD concert in Seoul. Now it seems like the concert won’t end in March.

The group will return to Las Vegas, USA, to perform the PTD concert for four days. The concert will be both in-person and through LIVE PLAY, an in-person event where fans can watch the concert in real-time on a large screen. The decision for LIVE PLAY seems to have arisen due to seating restrictions as per the COVID guidelines at the concert venue.

Permission to Dance On Stage - Las Vegas: Ticket details

The PTD - LAS VEGAS concert will be held on April 8, 9, 15, and 16 at 7:30 PM PST. The concert will be held at the Allegiant Stadium, which has an expandable seating capacity of up to 71,835. Fans can buy tickets through Ticketmaster in two phases - Global Official Fanclub Army Membership Presale and a General Verified Public sale.

The concert will also have a random Photo Card Random Box installed at MGM Grand Garden Arena, where LIVE PLAY will be held simultaneously.

Ticketmaster also noted that 100% of concert tickets would be available to purchase during the Fanclub Army Membership Presale, which seems to avoid the chaotic ticketing experience that the fandom has faced in the past.

Will BTS attend the 2022 Grammys?

As part of traveling to Las Vegas for concerts, BTS will first head over to the 64th Grammys Awards ceremony at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3. It will be broadcast via Paramount+ and Grammys official website.

BIGHIT MUSIC subtly announced this in their statement while revealing the dates for the PTD Las Vegas concerts. While fans hoped Butter or Permission to Dance would get a nomination, the group was only nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the 2022 Grammys.

