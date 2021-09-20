BTS called "national heroes" by top Asian footballer Son Heung Min of Tottenham Hotspur 

K-pop supergroup BTS has fans in every corner of the world. They've even found a fan in Germany's famous Tottenham Hotspur soccer player Son Heung Min. In a recent interview with CHUNKZ, the Asian player called BTS "national heroes."

Debuting in 2015 and making their way into mainstream Hollywood in early 2017, BTS is now a global phenomenon. They've brought the term K-pop to the mainstream, and built a loyal following in the process.

Tottenham Hostpur star player Son Heung Min praises BTS

CHUNKZ recently interviewed international footballer Son Heung Min for the YouTube channel, Pro:Direct Soccer. Son Heung Min is the most expensive Asian player in history, as he bagged a deal for Tottenham Hostpur's club at around $30.2 million. He plays forward for Hotspur and is the captain of the South Korean national team.

While being South Korea's pride himself, Heung Min praised BTS, revealing that he is a BTS fan too. The conversation starts with CHUNKZ sharing that he loves K-pop, BTS, and even the older generation of bands such as SHINee and EXO. This seemed to surprise Heung Min as he puts on a big smile.

min⁷🕊 @ughseokk chunkz, heung min and bts crumbs 😭 chunkz, heung min and bts crumbs 😭 https://t.co/hvoFk1QRYB

During the interview, Heung Min called BTS "national heroes". CHUNKZ then talked about how he has seen the outpouring of love for BTS on social media, and the soccer player replied, "It's incredible."

He added,

"What they [BTS] do for Korean people makes you really proud and really happy, that I'm grateful [for], you know."

He further praised them by saying that they're making South Korea "bigger and bigger."

Watch the entire PAVEMENT TO PITCH interview of Son Heung Min with CHUNKZ here:

Heung Min, one of the most popular Asian footballers, is already known to be friends with Itaewon Class' Park Seo Joon, and the famous R&B singer Crush.

BTS have also previously found admirers in the Parasite director Bong Joon Ho, and the famous League of Legends player Faker.

J ⁷ 🌱 @jaykehaaay AND BONG JOON HO SON HEUNG MIN AND FAKER ALL ADORE BTS!!!!!!!!!! WE JUST NEVER LOSE AND BONG JOON HO SON HEUNG MIN AND FAKER ALL ADORE BTS!!!!!!!!!! WE JUST NEVER LOSE https://t.co/VktDipm5wU

Also Read

Seung Min's achievements make him South Korea's pride too. He is the top Asian goal scorer in Premier League and Champions League history. In addition to this, he was even nominated for the highest soccer award, the Ballon d'Or in 2019.

Meanwhile, BTS are gearing up for their speech and performance at the UN General Assembly on September 20.

Edited by Siddharth Satish