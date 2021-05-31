BTS’s V praised by US Embassy in Seoul for increasing demand for McDonald’s as ARMYs rush to grab his favorite McFlurry

McDonald’s Oreo McFlurry sales have been skyrocketing. Although the item isn’t part of the BTS Meal, here’s why ARMYs are adding the Oreo McFlurry to their meals.

Got the #BTSMeal ! The app let me change the drink to a sprite so I had to for Hobi and I got an oreo mcflurry in honour of Taehyung! Also big shoutout to my McDonalds for giving me the cups separately I appreciate yall 💜 I AM SO HAPPY!!!! 💜💜💜 #BTSxMcD #BTSxMcDonalds pic.twitter.com/5MtHqKPcTu — Ky ★⁷ 🧈 (@sleeeepysuga) May 26, 2021

What is the BTS Meal?

The BTS Meals is a special meal offered by McDonald's for a limited time. The meal includes a box of 10-piece Chicken McNuggets along with two dipping sauces, Cajun and Sweet Chili, inspired by McDonald's South Korea. Both sauces have different levels of heat.

The meal also comes with medium fries and a medium Coke. The price of the BTS Meal in the USA is around $9 USD. However, the price differs based on the delivery app and delivery address.

Get the BTS Meal today. 10 piece Chicken McNuggets, a Coke, medium Fries, and 2 exclusive sauces picked by BTS: Sweet Chili and Cajun. #BTSMeal pic.twitter.com/M8MS2Wyeet — McDonalds Malaysia (@McDMalaysia) May 26, 2021

Also Read: BTS X McDonald’s Meals launched in Malaysia and ARMY says it has “the cutest paper bag”

Why are ARMYs buying Oreo McFlurry along with the BTS Meal?

During "Bon Voyage Season 4" in New Zealand, BTS' V stopped by McDonald’s to grab a snack. Ordering food for the crew, V added an Oreo McFlurry to the order for himself.

The big breaker beef burger, five, please and a McFlurry. Oreo McFlurry.

The order gained an explosive response in New Zealand and was dubbed the "Taetae Set".

McDonald’s had already prepared for an increase in Oreo McFlurry sales, due to V’s strong influence as a member of BTS. A McDonald’s employee revealed a restaurant brief where workers were notified beforehand that the demand for Oreo McFlurries would increase “due to popularity with BTS fans online.”

THE OREO MCFLURRY WARNING FOR MCDONALDS EMPLOYEES BECAUSE OF ARMYS pic.twitter.com/TvseNQG8SA — blossom⁷ 🧈❄️ (@honeybeejimin) April 23, 2021

Fans also noticed that the Oreo McFlurry was a top recommendation to go along with the Meal.

Everyone ordering oreo mcflurry cuz of kim taehyung 🤣

McDonald Korea also recommended it on their menu, us embassy seoul even put taehyung’s sticker along with oreo mcflurry as their hashtag. Kim taehyung impact! pic.twitter.com/3Lb422E6UP — ᵀᵉᵗᵉTaehyung's squad ¹¹⁸ (@Taehyungimpact) May 30, 2021

Also Read: What’s in BTS Meals merch? Everything you can buy from BTS x McDonald's collection

U.S. Embassy in Seoul enjoys BTS Meal with Oreo McFlurry

The US Embassy in Seoul Korea visited McDonalds to enjoy the BTS meal and put a Taehyung emoticon sticker in one of the stories he shared about it!💕 pic.twitter.com/7owtxEEUSi — V SNS (@TAEHYUNG_SNS) May 27, 2021

Fans weren’t the only ones enjoying V’s recommendation with their BTS Meal. A video of US Ambassador Robert Rapson ordering a BTS Meal was posted on the US Embassy in Seoul’s Instagram and drew attention. In the video, Rapson was seen getting the BTS Meal and adding an Oreo McFlurry to his order, along with a shoutout to V.

US Embassy in Seoul Mr. Rob shared photos and expressed his enjoyment with The BTS Meal at McDonald's🔥😭 pic.twitter.com/WW22Z8yDIK — STREAM BUTTER🧈✨💜 (@Irish00373134) May 27, 2021

Also Read: What does Borahae mean? Angry ARMY rallies to save a term coined by BTS' Kim Taehyung as cosmetic company files copyright

BTS Meal: Power of Purple

ARMY have also pointed out V's influence on BTS x McDonald’s merchandise, as it's all purple and the BTS Meal food boxes have "Borahae" (I Purple You), a term coined by him, printed on them.