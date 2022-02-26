BTS’ hit track Dynamite creates another smashing record in 2022

BTS continues to create smashing records in the K-pop music industry. There is no limit to what they can achieve. From topping the global music charts to selling out merchandise within minutes, they have done it all.

The boy group's hit Dynamite has made history on YouTube since its release in 2020. A year and a half after its release, the bop is still popular among netizens for its vibrancy and evergreen tune.

BTS' hit Dynamite becomes fastest K-pop music video to hit 1.4 billion views

BTS is in the stars tonight, and are certainly bringing that K-pop fire to set new records within the music industry. With each passing day, the K-pop juggernauts are bringing something new to the table and are raising the bar for other groups in the international arena.

According to collected data, on February 24, 2022, the group’s music video for their hit single Dynamite surpassed 1.4 billion views on YouTube in record time. The song was originally released on August 21, 2020 and took only a year and six months to reach the tremendous milestone.

Dynamite has also become the fastest K-pop music video to hit 1.4 billion views. The previous record was held by the world-famous K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, which reached its milestone in two years and five months with the hit DDU-DU-DDU-DU.

BTS is currently crowned the only Korean group to surpass the 1.4 billion threshold with three different music videos. Additionally, the group also hit the 1.4 billion mark with the tracks Boy With Luv featuring American singer-songwriter Halsey and DNA.

Meanwhile, the group is preparing to return to the music scene with their Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Seoul, South Korea in 2022. The boys will return to the stage this March and perform three live shows at the Olympic Stadium in Seoul on March 10, 12, and 13

The boy group’s agency, BIG HIT MUSIC, took to its official Twitter handle to update fans about the highly-anticipated concert. As noted, the septet will be returning to their homeland in two and a half years. The last time they appeared on stage in Korea was on the BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself in October 2019.

Latest updates on BTS

The renowned K-pop boy group is set to return to the United States with a four-night show at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The septet’s agency recently announced that the boys will continue their Permission To Dance On Stage (PTD) concert on April 8, 9, 15, and 16.

Additionally, the event will be broadcast live at MGM Grand Garden Arena for a live-play concert. Their final show will also be streamed live for fans around the globe.

