HYBE has plans for BTS world tour, and TXT, ENHYPEN offline concert in 2022

BTS, TXT, and ENHYPEN have exciting plans scheduled for this year. According to the HYBE IR Conference Call for the fourth quarter of 2021 report, the agency has a lot planned for its three boy groups. BTS will reportedly have a world tour while their juniors will be hosting their first-ever offline concert.

HYBE has broken the record for the highest sales revenue in K-pop history. It out-sold the ‘Big 3’ companies JYP Entertainment, SM Entertainment, and YG Entertainment by surpassing 1 trillion won (approximately 838 million USD). HYBE has now become the first-ever K-pop agency to do so.

BTS world tour, TXT, and ENHYPEN first concerts, and more in store for fans in 2022, says HYBE

Being home to some of the biggest K-pop (BTS, SEVENTEEN) and Hollywood (Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber) stars, HYBE’s growth has been exponential. In their IR Conference Call, the company discussed sales and plans for some of their groups.

HYBE started with Justin Bieber’s world tour, saying that it will continue until March 2023. It then added that coupled with other company artists and their hybrid (online and offline) activities, profits are likely to be boosted.

“Leading with Justin Bieber whose concert tour started on February 18 with a total of 105 shows in 28 countries until March 2023, other HYBE artists are planning in-person events, proactively adopting hybrid formats, combining online and in-person performance. It’s likely to boost profits and have facilitated communication with more fans.”

The statement specifically mentioned TXT (TOMORROW X TOGETHER) and ENHYPEN’s plans to hold their first offline concert since their debut. As per translation from Koreaboo:

“Especially TOMORROW X TOGETHER and ENHYPEN will hold their first-ever in-person concert since their debut to connect with more fans.”

Both groups have had fewer chances to interact offline with fans, as the pandemic struck soon after their debut. The five-member TXT debuted in March 2019, while seven-member ENHYPEN debuted in November 2020.

Both received incredible receptions on their debuts. The former was the first artist to debut with Big Hit Entertainment after the Bangtan Boys, while the latter was formed through a survival show.

HYBE also has major plans for the stars of their company, BTS, to potentially hold a world tour. They hinted at the group’s additional activities abroad.

“In addition to three concerts scheduled for March, BTS is planning additional ones abroad. We will keep you updated with more details soon.”

BIGHIT MUSIC recently announced the group’s confirmed attendance at the 63rd Grammys Awards and a four-day offline concert in Las Vegas. Fans can expect more dates or US activities to drop in the future.

