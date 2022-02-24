BTS' Jungkook sets smashing record as the first Korean male artist to chart on Billboard Hot 100

There is no stopping what BTS’ Jungkook can achieve. The singer recently created history by becoming the first Korean male artist to chart on Billboard Hot 100 with his solo debut.

The golden maknae delivered impressive results with his solo track Stay Alive, produced by Suga, for the K-pop group’s webtoon series. Jungkook is certainly raising the bar for other idols in the music industry. Here's everything fans need to know about the artist's most recent achievement.

BTS Jungkook's OST, Stay Alive, produced by Suga makes a splash on Billboard charts

BTS Jungkook’s original soundtrack, Stay Alive, created ripples on the internet. With the hype, the singer debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song ranked #95 for the weekly ranking of the most popular songs in the U.S.

This new milestone marks Jungkook as the fourth BTS member after J-Hope, Suga, and V to chart on the Hot 100 with a solo track.

The OST also debuted #1 on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart from February 20 to February 26, 2022. Jungkook further entered the Emerging Artists chart, ranking #1.

In an additional announcement, Billboard revealed that Stay Alive also debuted in the Top 10 of the Global Excl. U.S. chart dated on February 19, 2022, ranking #8. Other artists on the list included Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Adele and more.

billboard charts @billboardcharts The Global Excl. U.S. top 10 (chart dated Feb. 19, 2022) The Global Excl. U.S. top 10 (chart dated Feb. 19, 2022)

Meanwhile, Stay Alive, performed by Jungkook and produced by Suga, was released as the original soundtrack for the boy group’s webtoon series 7 Fates: CHAKHO. The animation is part of an announced agreement between HYBE and Naver Webtoon to produce original stories starring artists under the entertainment company.

7 Fates: CHAKHO is a riveting story of seven boys who are bound by fate to ride their community of monsters (beoms). It is an urban fantasy story inspired by a community of tiger hunters in the Joseon Dynasty called Chakhogapsa.

The series entails the narrative of how the boys overcome several hardships and grow together, living in the corrupt city of Sin-si.

The web novel of the series is now available on Wattpad. Webtoon has also released an engrossing comic version of the series, which can be accessed on its official site.

Fans celebrate BTS Jungkook's new milestone

Upon hearing the news, fans took to social media to congratulate Jungkook on his achievement. They also re-tweeted posts uploaded by HYBE label for the group's webtoon series and increased the hype for the OST.

Meanwhile, the K-pop juggernauts are set to return to the U.S. with a four-night event at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. BIG HIT MUSIC recently announced that the group will continue their Permission To Dance On Stage concert on April 8, 9, 15 and 16.

The shows will be broadcast live at MGM Grand Garden Arena as a live-play event. Moreover, their final show will also be streamed online for international fans.

