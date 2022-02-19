BTS’ Jungkook achieves new milestone on iTunes with OST “Stay Alive”

BTS’ Jungkook sets another smashing record with his outstanding vocals. The original soundtrack, Stay Alive, for the group’s webtoon series, 7 Fates: CHAKHO, ranked #1 on iTunes for the fifth consecutive day.

The new achievement crowns Jungkook as the second K-pop artist to ever achieve this milestone since 2012. Earlier, South Korean singer-songwriter PSY received the same recognition for his iconic track release.

OST Stay Alive produced by BTS' Suga and sung by Jungkook

On February 17, 2022, according to collected data, the original sound track, Stay Alive, for the K-pop group's webtoon series, 7 Fates: CHAKHO, ranked #1 worldwide on the Worldwide iTunes chart.

Stay Alive, which is produced by Suga and sung by Jungkook, has created ripples through the internet with its soulful lyrics and dramatic beats. The song was highly anticipated by fans and delivered exactly what was expected.

Additionally, Stay Alive has also been named as the longest-charting Korean OST that ranked no. 1 on the Worldwide iTunes charts, even besting the likes of Dr. Dre, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Eminem, Adele and many others.

Other soundtracks by the group members were also included in the charts like Christmas Tree, Dream Glove, and Yours, that managed to get into the Top 100.

Moreover, the OST’s promotional video teases fans through its vibrant visuals and bass-heavy music. The video features each group member against a fictional backdrop that showcases a futuristic city from the webtoon series.

The video directs viewers and shows them a magical mix between the idols and their fictional characters. The webtoon series is still ongoing and some interesting characters are yet to be revealed. The OST perfectly captures the essence of the intense storyline and emotional journey each character experiences.

Latest updates on BTS

On February 16, 2022, Big Hit Music updated fans about the group’s Permission to Dance on Stage concert in Seoul, South Korea. The members will perform three live shows in Seoul on March 10, 12, and 13 with the concerts taking place at the Olympic Stadium in Seoul.

The upcoming shows on March 10 and 13 will host an offline audience and will also be streamed online for fans around the world. Meanwhile, the concert on March 12 will be broadcast live around the world via selected cinemas.

Edited by Atul S