BTS' RM sells out a diffuser after posting pictures of his new studio

More often than not, BTS members are known to sell out various products that they consume or wear. Items that are spotted by fans in the idols’ pictures and videos go out of stock almost instantly.

Group member RM flexed his brand power and impact as he unknowingly helped raise sales for a diffuser. The K-pop idol had uploaded pictures of his renovated studio and fans couldn’t help but notice an adorable diffuser on his table.

BTS' RM unknowingly helps a small business sell out its diffuser

On February 18, 2022, K-pop idol RM created a buzz on the internet after fans learned about a diffuser that he owns. The musician uploaded a picture of his new studio and displayed the beautiful artwork and chic items placed on his work desk.

RM decorated his table with pictures, a radio, humidifiers, and much more. Fans quickly zoomed in and noticed a particular brand's diffuser placed on the left side of his desk. They tracked down the name of the brand and rushed to its online store.

Upon efficient research, fans found that RM purchased his diffuser from the brand :60. Not only did the pretty diffuser sell out, but so did its refill bottle.

The scent of the diffuser, called All Day Fresh, from :60 costs 26,000 Korean Won, which is about 21.70 USD, and the refill bottle costs 48,000 Korean Won, which is about 40.10 USD. Both the items sold out as soon as RM updated fans about his workspace on his official Instagram account.

The BTS effect

This is not the first time that RM has helped a small scale business grow. After their extended vacation announcement, the boys created their official Instagram handles to interact with fans during their break. The idols often post pictures of food items, art pieces, and more on their social feed.

On January 12, 2022, RM visited a local noshery in Nowon-gu, Seoul. He posted a photo of delicious Korean biscuits and piping hot black coffee. Soon enough, fans began visiting the cafe, which resulted in its popularity and success.

The owner of the store Biscuit Floor wrote a long thank you message to BTS' RM for popularizing his business and hoped that the idol enjoyed his visit.

Permission to Dance on Stage concert in Seoul 2022

On February 16, 2022, Big Hit Music updated fans about the group's Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Seoul, South Korea. The septet will perform three live shows in Seoul on March 10, 12, and 13.

The concerts will be held at the Olympic Stadium in Seoul. The upcoming shows on March 10 and 13 will host an offline audience and will also be streamed online for fans around the world. Meanwhile, the concert on March 12 will be broadcast for live viewing across the globe via movie theaters.

