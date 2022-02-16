GetWellSoonTaehyung: ARMYs send wishes as BTS’ V tests COVID positive

On February 15, BIGHIT MUSIC announced that BTS’ V tested COVID positive via Weverse. The statement detailed that the idol is currently experiencing a mild fever and a sore throat. The company assured fans that they would take care of the member in their greatest capacities.
In only a few minutes, ARMYs started trending #GetWellSoonTaehyung, showering the singer with their wishes for a speedy recovery on Twitter. They shared sweet messages and words to give him company and strength to push through.
The same day ARMYs celebrated BTS member Jimin’s first selfie after recovering from COVID and appendicitis surgery, fans were notified of another member testing positive for the virus. BIGHIT MUSIC stated that member V, aka Kim Taehyung, experienced a mild sore throat and visited the hospital for a PCR test.
V is vaccinated with both doses and is currently only experiencing a sore throat and a mild fever. He is “undergoing treatment at home” while waiting for further instructions. The agency also explained that the remaining members stated that V met up with them on February 12, but no close contact was made.
The statement iterated that only V is experiencing COVID symptoms among all BTS members. To be sure, the members also took preemptive test results, which came back negative.
The announcement made the day worse for ARMYs who were reeling in happiness with Jimin’s recovery. With V’s photos and clips, fans posted encouraging words for the idol to cheer him up and wish him a speedy recovery.
Meanwhile, on the same day, February 15, known celebrities such as actor Lee Sung-gi, ATEEZ’s San, Kim Sung-joo and BTOB’s Eunkwang announced they were COVID positive too. A day ago, all seven members of the upcoming boy group TEMPEST and KINGDOM’s Dann were tested positive.
COVID cases in South Korea don’t seem to be stopping anytime soon and are on an upward strike yet again. February 1 started with 20,268 new cases, and February 14 recorded 57,175 new cases.
In other news, SUGA hinted at his mixtape as he suddenly posted images from Daechwita, the title track of his second mixtape album, D-2. Previously, Jungkook and J-hope teased pictures from the recording studio too.
With March drawing closer, the month in which BTS was reported to perform an in-person Seoul concert and also make a comeback, fans hope the members remain healthy.