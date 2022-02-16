GetWellSoonTaehyung: ARMYs send wishes as BTS’ V tests COVID positive

On February 15, BIGHIT MUSIC announced that BTS’ V tested COVID positive via Weverse. The statement detailed that the idol is currently experiencing a mild fever and a sore throat. The company assured fans that they would take care of the member in their greatest capacities.

In only a few minutes, ARMYs started trending #GetWellSoonTaehyung, showering the singer with their wishes for a speedy recovery on Twitter. They shared sweet messages and words to give him company and strength to push through.

avy⁷🍭studying📚 @hurricaneavy



#GetWellSoonTaehyung i hope this will be the last "hello, this is BigHit music" it's so traumatizing. i hope this will be the last "hello, this is BigHit music" it's so traumatizing.#GetWellSoonTaehyung https://t.co/ABtQm4IsIT

The same day ARMYs celebrated BTS member Jimin’s first selfie after recovering from COVID and appendicitis surgery, fans were notified of another member testing positive for the virus. BIGHIT MUSIC stated that member V, aka Kim Taehyung, experienced a mild sore throat and visited the hospital for a PCR test.

V is vaccinated with both doses and is currently only experiencing a sore throat and a mild fever. He is “undergoing treatment at home” while waiting for further instructions. The agency also explained that the remaining members stated that V met up with them on February 12, but no close contact was made.

The statement iterated that only V is experiencing COVID symptoms among all BTS members. To be sure, the members also took preemptive test results, which came back negative.

𐤀💜💚ᴀɴᴋɪᴛᴀ @i_am_AnkitaD just recover fast okay

#GetWellSoonTaehyung

WE LOVE YOU TAEHYUNG Taehyungie I know you are really strong you will fight from this very fast. Taetae you have the most beautiful smile and you are really precious to usjust recover fast okayWE LOVE YOU TAEHYUNG Taehyungie I know you are really strong you will fight from this very fast. Taetae you have the most beautiful smile and you are really precious to us💜 just recover fast okay😭💜 #GetWellSoonTaehyungWE LOVE YOU TAEHYUNG https://t.co/nCk3pHZSp4

THV🎄 @Taehyungimpact

We love you taehyung

GET WELL SOON TAEHYUNG

#GetWellSoonTaehyung

We’re praying for Taehyung's speedy recovery. Health and safety comes first. Take care and heal soon, taetae.He’s the strongest,he gonna comeback stronger!We love you taehyungGET WELL SOON TAEHYUNG We’re praying for Taehyung's speedy recovery. Health and safety comes first. Take care and heal soon, taetae.He’s the strongest,he gonna comeback stronger! We love you taehyung GET WELL SOON TAEHYUNG #GetWellSoonTaehyunghttps://t.co/80kMN8Qr9F

koshy⁷ 🍓 @taeskoshy



#GetWellSoonTaehyung #btsv



noo get well soon taehyungie, we love you so much, you deserve all the love in the world taetae 🥺 noo get well soon taehyungie, we love you so much, you deserve all the love in the world taetae 🥺#GetWellSoonTaehyung #btsv https://t.co/PHUPkEO8xr

Moonie⁷🌙 @btsOT7_613

#GetWellSoonTaehyung



Hope you feel better soon , Taehyungie 🥺 and have a speed recovery. We love you Taetae Hope you feel better soon , Taehyungie 🥺 and have a speed recovery. We love you Taetae 💜#GetWellSoonTaehyung https://t.co/VYi7Zm3D3Z

Little 7 Café @Little7Cafe



Get well soon TaeTae 🥺 As comforting as our Winter Bear is , hope he receives all the love and comfort which he gives so freely while he rests and takes care of his precious health.Get well soon TaeTae 🥺 As comforting as our Winter Bear is , hope he receives all the love and comfort which he gives so freely while he rests and takes care of his precious health. Get well soon TaeTae 🥺 💜 https://t.co/3xBOosEYMr

THV🎄 @Taehyungimpact



wishing a speedy recovery for you,taetae



we love you taehyung He will comeback strongerwishing a speedy recovery for you,taetaewe love you taehyung #GetWellSoonTaehyung He will comeback stronger 💗 wishing a speedy recovery for you,taetaewe love you taehyung #GetWellSoonTaehyung https://t.co/PrBQobq5Zt

The announcement made the day worse for ARMYs who were reeling in happiness with Jimin’s recovery. With V’s photos and clips, fans posted encouraging words for the idol to cheer him up and wish him a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, on the same day, February 15, known celebrities such as actor Lee Sung-gi, ATEEZ’s San, Kim Sung-joo and BTOB’s Eunkwang announced they were COVID positive too. A day ago, all seven members of the upcoming boy group TEMPEST and KINGDOM’s Dann were tested positive.

Sadie OFF TO SEE ONEUS! (she/her) 💟 @SmolSevenSadie Groups with recent(ish) COVID cases off the top of my head:



Ateez, E’Last, SVT, NIK, Kingdom, BTS, CIX, Drippin, Enhypen, Day6, Weekly, Cravity, TBZ…



Maybe it’s time to sit all the idols down for a bit. 🥴 Groups with recent(ish) COVID cases off the top of my head:Ateez, E’Last, SVT, NIK, Kingdom, BTS, CIX, Drippin, Enhypen, Day6, Weekly, Cravity, TBZ…Maybe it’s time to sit all the idols down for a bit. 🥴

COVID cases in South Korea don’t seem to be stopping anytime soon and are on an upward strike yet again. February 1 started with 20,268 new cases, and February 14 recorded 57,175 new cases.

In other news, SUGA hinted at his mixtape as he suddenly posted images from Daechwita, the title track of his second mixtape album, D-2. Previously, Jungkook and J-hope teased pictures from the recording studio too.

With March drawing closer, the month in which BTS was reported to perform an in-person Seoul concert and also make a comeback, fans hope the members remain healthy.

