Fans shower compliments on TWICE at their first concert in LA for their fourth World Tour 'III'

TWICE's fourth World Tour 'III' has finally commenced and the girls have already completed their first concert in Los Angeles. Fans of the group, who attended their concert, couldn't get enough of how fabulous they looked in their costumes.

On February 15, 2022, JYP Entertainment announced that the girl group would cancel all their promotions during the US leg of the tour due to Covid-19, but the concert still carried on as each member owned the stage with their performances.

"They look good and healthy": Fans react on seeing TWICE members up-close during the concert

The K-pop group's US leg of the tour began on February 16, 2022, and their first concert in the country was in Los Angeles. The girls gave their best on stage and stunned fans with their jaw-dropping visuals and groovy music.

TWICE @JYPETWICE



Thank you so much ONCE for being with us at the first show in LA. It was incredible to be with you all ! 🤩



#TWICE #트와이스

_4TH_WORLD_TOUR TWICE 4TH WORLD TOUR ‘Ⅲ’Thank you so much ONCE for being with us at the first show in LA. It was incredible to be with you all ! #TWICE FORUM #TWICE _4TH_WORLD_TOUR TWICE 4TH WORLD TOUR ‘Ⅲ’Thank you so much ONCE for being with us at the first show in LA. It was incredible to be with you all ! 🍭🤩#TWICE #트와이스 #TWICEFORUM #TWICE_4TH_WORLD_TOUR https://t.co/OTZe70Bp6F

Fans whipped out their phones to capture the magic in the concert arena. Along with bright shining lights, the venue was filled with sudden bursts of multi-colored confetti.

ًash @satzumilfs 🏳️‍ 🏳️‍ 🏳️‍ 🏳️‍ 🏳️‍ rainbow confettis in a twice concert 🏳️‍🏳️‍🏳️‍🏳️‍🏳️‍🏳️‍ rainbow confettis in a twice concert 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈https://t.co/9qHfGUMljw

The famous K-pop girl group gave fans a night to remember, proving that the K-pop industry is known for its glamor and vibrancy. But that's not all the fans have been talking about.

The group's fanbase, known as ONCE, took to Twitter to share their experiences of the group's charismatic and captivating concert. They also stated that each member looked healthy and wished them luck for the other shows.

😌✨ @daechwitaxxx Twice concert seems so much fun!!! They all looked good and healthy 🤩 Twice concert seems so much fun!!! They all looked good and healthy 🤩

Gaurav @Twice_Indian @JYPETWICE I N C R E D I B L E @JYPETWICE I N C R E D I B L E https://t.co/9pbtaXIoeg

sam @Tasa_ni_dahyun @JYPETWICE Yet another great show, ladies. You all have done so well, especially Jeongyeon!! You've done great today!! Wishing you all more strength, health, and energy for your upcoming hops. You can do this!! Fighting!!! I love you!! @JYPETWICE Yet another great show, ladies. You all have done so well, especially Jeongyeon!! You've done great today!! Wishing you all more strength, health, and energy for your upcoming hops. You can do this!! Fighting!!! I love you!! 🔥💚💚

Group member Jeongyeon graced the stage and surprised fans as she looked healthy and fit. The K-pop idol was in and out of hiatus due to health reasons, but she did her best to recover quickly. The idol garnered attention with her bright blue hair and strong choreography.

STREAM BLESSED-CURSED IN ALL STREAMING PLATFORMS @rkwj1997

WE LOVE YOU JEONGYEON!!

#TWICE #ONCE I actually cried watching this video of Jeongyeon in their recent concert! Knowing all of her sufferings and hardwork, I am too soft for this girl!! We want Jeongyeon to know that she's loved by many and we're always here to support her!!WE LOVE YOU JEONGYEON!! I actually cried watching this video of Jeongyeon in their recent concert! Knowing all of her sufferings and hardwork, I am too soft for this girl!! We want Jeongyeon to know that she's loved by many and we're always here to support her!! WE LOVE YOU JEONGYEON!! 💚#TWICE #ONCE https://t.co/Ab5kAupyl5

TWICE's tour dates and concert tracklist

TWICE's world tour began at Seoul's Olympic Park KSPO Dome in December 2021, before the girl group traveled to the U.S. Below are the confirmed shows as seen in the poster:

February 18, 2022: Oakland Arena, Oakland, USA

February 22, 2022: Dickies Arena, Dallas, USA

February 24, 2022: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, USA

February 26, 2022: UBS Arena, New York, USA

TWICE's setlist for their ongoing concert has also been revealed. The girls will be singing over 25 songs that have been recorded under the group's different albums. The list is as follows:

The Feels

Feel Special

Up no more

Queen

Fancy

Turn it up

Shot clock

Get Loud

I can't stop me

Espresso

Icon

Cry for Me

Scientist

Real You

Moonlight

Cactus

Rewind

What Is Love?

Knock Knock

More & More

Dance the Night Away

Alcohol-Free

Heart Shaker

Push & Pull

Hello

1, 3, 2

Candy

The Feels

TT

Cheer Up

Likely

Edited by R. Elahi