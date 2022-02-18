Fans shower compliments on TWICE at their first concert in LA for their fourth World Tour 'III'

TWICE's fourth World Tour 'III' has finally commenced and the girls have already completed their first concert in Los Angeles. Fans of the group, who attended their concert, couldn't get enough of how fabulous they looked in their costumes.
On February 15, 2022, JYP Entertainment announced that the girl group would cancel all their promotions during the US leg of the tour due to Covid-19, but the concert still carried on as each member owned the stage with their performances.
"They look good and healthy": Fans react on seeing TWICE members up-close during the concert
The K-pop group's US leg of the tour began on February 16, 2022, and their first concert in the country was in Los Angeles. The girls gave their best on stage and stunned fans with their jaw-dropping visuals and groovy music.
Fans whipped out their phones to capture the magic in the concert arena. Along with bright shining lights, the venue was filled with sudden bursts of multi-colored confetti.
The famous K-pop girl group gave fans a night to remember, proving that the K-pop industry is known for its glamor and vibrancy. But that's not all the fans have been talking about.
The group's fanbase, known as ONCE, took to Twitter to share their experiences of the group's charismatic and captivating concert. They also stated that each member looked healthy and wished them luck for the other shows.
Group member Jeongyeon graced the stage and surprised fans as she looked healthy and fit. The K-pop idol was in and out of hiatus due to health reasons, but she did her best to recover quickly. The idol garnered attention with her bright blue hair and strong choreography.
TWICE's tour dates and concert tracklist
TWICE's world tour began at Seoul's Olympic Park KSPO Dome in December 2021, before the girl group traveled to the U.S. Below are the confirmed shows as seen in the poster:
- February 18, 2022: Oakland Arena, Oakland, USA
- February 22, 2022: Dickies Arena, Dallas, USA
- February 24, 2022: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, USA
- February 26, 2022: UBS Arena, New York, USA
TWICE's setlist for their ongoing concert has also been revealed. The girls will be singing over 25 songs that have been recorded under the group's different albums. The list is as follows:
- The Feels
- Feel Special
- Up no more
- Queen
- Fancy
- Turn it up
- Shot clock
- Get Loud
- I can't stop me
- Espresso
- Icon
- Cry for Me
- Scientist
- Real You
- Moonlight
- Cactus
- Rewind
- What Is Love?
- Knock Knock
- More & More
- Dance the Night Away
- Alcohol-Free
- Heart Shaker
- Push & Pull
- Hello
- 1, 3, 2
- Candy
- TT
- Cheer Up
