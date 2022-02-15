TWICE cancels meet-and-greets in the US ahead of tour commencement

On February 14, JYP Entertainment announced the cancelation of TWICE’s US tour’s meet and greet event. The cancelation will not affect the group’s concerts and other promotions. The agency stated that the decision for the meet and greet to be canceled arose due to “the severity of COVID” situation.

US promotions, including meet and greets, canceled for TWICE

TWICE @JYPETWICE



bit.ly/3BlWes7 In regards with US promotions cancellation In regards with US promotions cancellationbit.ly/3BlWes7

TWICE was spotted at the Incheon airport on February 13 taking a flight to Los Angeles, USA, for their world tour. As both fans and artists geared up for fun days, JYP Entertainment announced that programs scheduled for fans during the tour - meet-and-greets and promotions - are being canceled.

Meet and greet are events where lucky fans get a chance to meet their idol up close. They can have small talk, say hello, or even shake hands. Due to the increased risk of contracting COVID, the agency has canceled the event, along with other promotions.

The agency stated its priority is members' health and not to risk the upcoming concerts. They added that they want to proceed with the tour "in the safest way possible."

Surfers_Silver @Surfer_Silver92



You really scared me for real this time @JYPETWICE The concert still going on... only the promotion has been cancelled...You really scared me for real this time @JYPETWICE The concert still going on... only the promotion has been cancelled...You really scared me for real this time 😭😭 https://t.co/r0qaxcQx3V

For fans, the JYPE notification brought with it a confusing few minutes and panic as many thought the tour was canceled. Many were also surprised by the notice because neither a meet and greet nor any other US promotions were ever officially announced. Most of them didn't know about the promotions and found it funny that it was only announced to be canceled.

Alice Nunes 🐹 🚩 @AliceMinatozaki 🙄 I got scared @JYPETWICE what? they hadn't even announced any American promotions and now they say they were cancelled?? that doesn't even make sense, what were they going to do with promotions? I thought they were going to cancel the shows🙄 I got scared @JYPETWICE what? they hadn't even announced any American promotions and now they say they were cancelled?? that doesn't even make sense, what were they going to do with promotions? I thought they were going to cancel the shows 😂🙄 I got scared

waddles🐧 O+T=💗 | happy #valentwiceday @waddlingtwice



Didn't know they were supposed to do meet and greets, but we all expected this so I'm not shocked lol. Safety above all! @JYPETWICE Concert is still a goDidn't know they were supposed to do meet and greets, but we all expected this so I'm not shocked lol. Safety above all! @JYPETWICE Concert is still a go 👌Didn't know they were supposed to do meet and greets, but we all expected this so I'm not shocked lol. Safety above all!

Vener_onskis @JRa1amrez @waddlingtwice @JYPETWICE Same here, I didn’t know there were meet and greets event too @waddlingtwice @JYPETWICE Same here, I didn’t know there were meet and greets event too 😅

SeSh💚🧪👩🏻‍🔬🍩☃️ @S027OT @JYPETWICE Wait did they decide to do a meet&great before!? @JYPETWICE Wait did they decide to do a meet&great before!?

America @AmericaCamacho_ we didn’t even know about this promotions in the first place ‍ @JYPETWICE scared the sh out of mewe didn’t even know about this promotions in the first place @JYPETWICE scared the sh out of me 😭😭😭 we didn’t even know about this promotions in the first place 😮‍💨

However, a fan stated that meet and greets and tours go hand-in-hand and they don't need to be announced separately. Some fans mentioned that VIP ticket holders are the ones who get to meet the idols behind the scenes.

@buttercakeluv ❤️ @HEYSIRIOUS @AmericaCamacho_ @JYPETWICE It doesn’t need a separate announcement. If a tour is announced, meet and greet is a part of it. @AmericaCamacho_ @JYPETWICE It doesn’t need a separate announcement. If a tour is announced, meet and greet is a part of it.

Meanwhile, the girl group will kick off its North American left-of-the-world tour of concerts in California on February 15. The group will then move on to performances in Oakland, Dallas, Atlanta and New York in February.

JYP Entertainment also recently added Japan dates to the group's world tour. After North America, the group will move to Japan and perform at the Tokyo Dome in April.

Also Read Article Continues below

Jeongyeon, who sat out Seoul's in-person concerts due to health concerns, is also expected to be on stage.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul