TWICE cancels meet-and-greets in the US ahead of tour commencement

On February 14, JYP Entertainment announced the cancelation of TWICE’s US tour’s meet and greet event. The cancelation will not affect the group’s concerts and other promotions. The agency stated that the decision for the meet and greet to be canceled arose due to “the severity of COVID” situation.
TWICE was spotted at the Incheon airport on February 13 taking a flight to Los Angeles, USA, for their world tour. As both fans and artists geared up for fun days, JYP Entertainment announced that programs scheduled for fans during the tour - meet-and-greets and promotions - are being canceled.
Meet and greet are events where lucky fans get a chance to meet their idol up close. They can have small talk, say hello, or even shake hands. Due to the increased risk of contracting COVID, the agency has canceled the event, along with other promotions.
The agency stated its priority is members' health and not to risk the upcoming concerts. They added that they want to proceed with the tour "in the safest way possible."
For fans, the JYPE notification brought with it a confusing few minutes and panic as many thought the tour was canceled. Many were also surprised by the notice because neither a meet and greet nor any other US promotions were ever officially announced. Most of them didn't know about the promotions and found it funny that it was only announced to be canceled.
However, a fan stated that meet and greets and tours go hand-in-hand and they don't need to be announced separately. Some fans mentioned that VIP ticket holders are the ones who get to meet the idols behind the scenes.
Meanwhile, the girl group will kick off its North American left-of-the-world tour of concerts in California on February 15. The group will then move on to performances in Oakland, Dallas, Atlanta and New York in February.
JYP Entertainment also recently added Japan dates to the group's world tour. After North America, the group will move to Japan and perform at the Tokyo Dome in April.
Jeongyeon, who sat out Seoul's in-person concerts due to health concerns, is also expected to be on stage.