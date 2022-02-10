TWICE member Jeongyeon updates fans about her recovery

TWICE's Jeongyeon recently updated fans via VLive about her improving health. The K-pop idol had backed out of the group's first offline concert due to health concerns. The agency released a statement regarding Jungyeon's absence in December 2021.

The South Korean girl group is formed and managed by JYP Entertainment and comprises nine members: Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Jihyo, Sana, Mina, Chaeyoung, Dahyun, and Tzuyu. The group was formed under the television show Sixteen and debuted on October 20, 2015, with the extended play The Story Begins.

TWICE's Jeongyeon says "Hello" to fans via VLive with groupmate Momo

Following a lengthy statement released by JYP Entertainment in December 2021 regarding the health concerns of group member Jeongyeon, the K-pop idol updated fans for the first time in a while.

Although the singer participated in the group’s comeback with the track Scientist in November 2021, she had backed out from plans of performing TWICE’s 4th World Tour “III,” which took place on December 25 and 26 in Seoul last year.

Jeongyeon had an on and off break since August 2021 after the agency announced that the idol would be taking a break due to panic and anxiety issues. Regarding the group’s concert, JYP Entertainment released a statement saying that Jeongyeon would not participate as she needed time to recover her health.

On February 7, 2022, Jeongyeon appeared during a VLive, where she greeted her fans. The K-pop idol looked fresh and bright as she was seen sitting on a sofa. Jeongyeon comfortably sat in her black sweatshirt and smiled for her fans. She said:

"Hello, it’s been a while ONCE."

She further stated:

"It's been a while since I did a VLive showing my face. I've been doing really well."

Though Jeongyeon seemed in good health, confirmation regarding her comeback hasn’t been announced. JYP Entertainment informed media outlets:

"Jeongyeon's condition is not 100% recuperated."

Nevertheless, fans took to the Twitterverse to express their excitement at seeing Jeongyeon healthy and smiling. They stated that they missed the K-pop idol and that it was good seeing her after a long time.

ILY JEONGYEON VLIVE AAAHHH WITH DUBU AND MOMO

YooBBp ♏ @JeongYeonPeace

Jeongyeon and Momo with Dahyun to Momo and Sana to Sana and Tzuyu to Tzuyu and Nayeon.. Thank god I'm still alive!!!



Today in Twiceland we got a vlive from Jeongyeon and Momo with Dahyun to Momo and Sana to Sana and Tzuyu to Tzuyu and Nayeon.. Thank god I'm still alive!!!

:\ @idknotf Im not even lying but ive been thinking about jeongyeon new hair ever since that vlive i even dreamed abt it yesterday Im not even lying but ive been thinking about jeongyeon new hair ever since that vlive i even dreamed abt it yesterday

leian⁹ @teudongjjang #TWICE @JYPETWICE MOMO AND JEONGYEON IS ON VLIVE AND REACTED TO DAHYUNS PROMISEEE MOMO AND JEONGYEON IS ON VLIVE AND REACTED TO DAHYUNS PROMISEEE 💓💓💓 #TWICE @JYPETWICE https://t.co/Lji9wLge8C

Talia @Ilovemycrxsh @allkpop I wish she would recover soon and come back to us @allkpop I wish she would recover soon and come back to us❤

eri @chaelimansi cute and chaotic at the same time jeongyeon (and momo) in today's vlivecute and chaotic at the same time @JYPETWICE jeongyeon (and momo) in today's vlive 😭 cute and chaotic at the same time @JYPETWICE https://t.co/S9MbncKfvi

Meanwhile, TWICE will be continuing their exciting world tour with concerts in Los Angeles from February 15 to 16.

TWICE @JYPETWICE



- LOS ANGELES 2022.02.15(TUE) 7:30PM @ THE FORUM

- BELMONT PARK 2022.02.27(SUN) 7:30PM @ UBS ARENA



- TICKET OPEN

2021.12.17(FRI) 3PM (VENUE’S LOCAL TIME)

livemu.sc/3oeSaVE



#TWICE TWICE 4TH WORLD TOUR ‘Ⅲ’ IN NORTH AMERICA / ADDITIONAL SHOW INFO- LOS ANGELES 2022.02.15(TUE) 7:30PM @ THE FORUM- BELMONT PARK 2022.02.27(SUN) 7:30PM @ UBS ARENA- TICKET OPEN2021.12.17(FRI) 3PM (VENUE’S LOCAL TIME) #TWICE _4TH_WORLD_TOUR TWICE 4TH WORLD TOUR ‘Ⅲ’ IN NORTH AMERICA / ADDITIONAL SHOW INFO- LOS ANGELES 2022.02.15(TUE) 7:30PM @ THE FORUM- BELMONT PARK 2022.02.27(SUN) 7:30PM @ UBS ARENA- TICKET OPEN2021.12.17(FRI) 3PM (VENUE’S LOCAL TIME)livemu.sc/3oeSaVE#TWICE #TWICE_4TH_WORLD_TOUR https://t.co/VtRFC5RyVY

These will be followed by performances in Oakland on February 18, Ft. Worth on February 22, Atlanta on February 24, and New York from February 26 to February 27. Tickets are selling quickly, with four venues already sold out at the time of writing.

