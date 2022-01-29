BLACKPINK's Jennie reveals that the group is working hard on an OT4 content

BLACKPINK fans, known as the Blinks, are back in action. Over the past few weeks, the K-pop group's fanbase has been demanding YG Entertainment for the group's return to the music scene. They created a buzz on social media platforms until they were heard.

Surprisingly, on January 25, 2022, the group's idols heard their fans and surprised them with an OT4 content. In their live video, the girls displayed their love and affection towards each other as they smiled and interacted with their fans.

BLACKPINK's Jennie encourages fans as she partially announces a group comeback

As YG Entertainment continued to delay the official announcement of BLACKPINK's return, fans took to social media to express their disappointment and anger.

On January 24, 2022, the K-pop group's fanbase took to social media yet again demanding that the agency announce the group's future activities. The hit group surprised fans as they broadcasted themselves on VLive to encourage and support them.

The globally famed group announced a fansign on January 25, 2022 at 7:00 pm KST. Naturally, the Blinks were looking forward to interacting with the idols and watching them live. During the fansign, a follower asked Jennie if the group would be having a comeback soon. She went on to reveal that they were working extremely hard on creating new and exciting music.

She further told fans to look forward to what's coming next from the members. She stated the following in the fansign:

"I can’t give any comeback spoilers and I can’t tell you when, and I know I’ve been saying this all day, but we are working really really hard so please look forward to it BLINKs."

The Blinks got emotional on seeing the members together in one frame and are hoping that the news revealed by Jennie comes true. Nevertheless, this new content is something that the loyal fanbase can treasure.

Lastest updates on group member Jennie and Lisa

BLACKPINK’s last comeback was The Album, released in October 2020. It was the first full-length album from the group and included monumental collaborations with American artists like Selena Gomez and Cardi B.

Individually, the girls entertain fans via social media by keeping them updated with their individual promotions and work. Recently, group member Jennie shared pictures of herself dolled up in Chanel's apparel and accessories. The "Human Chanel" stunned fans in her casual yet chic style.

Meanwhile, the Italian luxury brand Bulgari collaborated with group member Lisa for its new jewelry collection "Magnifica".

The fashion/jewelry mogul adorned Lisa with high-end, precious jewelry, which the singer carried off perfectly. Known for her exceptional beauty and brand power, Lisa became Bulgari's brand ambassador in 2022.

Edited by Ashish Yadav