Jung Hae-in and Jisoo's Snowdrop to finish airing one week ahead of schedule 

Jung Hae-in and Jisoo’s controversial drama Snowdrop has updated its wrapping up schedule.

The JTBC drama is set in 1987, against the backdrop of the presidential election. The show is set in a particularly tumultuous period in Korean history - 1980s, which saw the nation undergo a series of movements, including the June Democratic Struggle.

It narrates the love story of a female student, Eun Young-ro played by Jisoo, and a male North Korean spy, Jung Hae-in’s character Lim Soo-ho, who is working undercover in South Korea.

Snowdrop will now end on January 30

A representative from JTBC announced that Snowdrop would be concluding one week ahead of schedule. On January 21, JTBC confirmed that the final two episodes of the hugely divisive show will air on the same date.

Earlier, Snowdrop was scheduled to end on February 5. In light of the new schedule, however, the show will conclude on January 30, with episodes 15 and 16 airing back to back.

The new finale date, according to JTBC, was changed in order to accommodate the Lunar New Year weekend, which falls on February 1. Apart from this show, several other TV programs also underwent schedule changes for the holidays.

Snowdrop was embroiled in numerous controversies at the start. The first few episodes of the period drama were met with resistance from the Korean audience, who accused the show of distorting history.

The fact that Jung Hae-in’s character was a spy disguised as a student protestor did not go down well with the Korean audience, given the situation was actually the opposite. In light of the protests, JTBC decided to air back-to-back episodes 3,4 and 5 on December 24, 25, 26 respectively.

While viewership in South Korea is still relatively low, international audiences appear to be loving the Jisoo and Jung Hae-in starrer, with the show topping rankings on Disney+.

Incidentally, many BLINKS have speculated that the reason for the early broadcast is an impending BLACKPINK reunion. Jisoo, the drama’s lead, is also a member of the girl group.

The JTBC drama currently airs every Saturday and Sunday at 10.30 pm KST on JTBC, and two hours later on Disney+ worldwide.

Snowdrop will be followed by Forecasting Love and Weather, which stars Song Kang and Park Min Young in the lead. This eagerly anticipated drama will start airing on February 12.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul