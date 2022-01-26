×
Fans react to BLACKPINK's Lisa dazzling in Bulgari's 'Magnifica High Jewelry' event

A still of the BLACKPINK idol (Image via Twitter/@BLACKPINK)
Shania Carol Gideon
ANALYST
Modified Jan 26, 2022 03:13 AM IST
Feature

BLACKPINK's Lisa struck different poses in dazzling jewels for Bulgari's "Magnifica High Jewelry" event. The idol was seen wearing high-end jewelry from the Italian luxury brand's magnifica collection.

Bulgari is known for its fine craftsmanship and unique designs. Many celebrities have worn the brand’s jewels for exclusive events like The Met Gala, Paris Fashion Week and more. These shimmering jewels have always left viewers and buyers in awe with every new sparkling collection.

Fans react to BLACKPINK Lisa's collaboration with fashion/jewelry mogul Bulgari

On January 25, 2022, the Italian luxury brand Bulgari collaborated with BLACKPINK's Lisa for its new collection "Magnifica." The fashion/jewelry mogul posted images of the singer adorned with the brand's finest jewels.

Known for her exceptional beauty and brand power, Lisa became Bulgari's brand ambassador in 2022. This year, the singer showcased "Magnifica" in Korea. The luxury brand brought its pinnacle of creativity to Korea with the "Magnifica High Jewelry" event.

The K-pop idol matched the Magnifica Bulgari Diamond Swan necklace with its high-fashion jewelry earrings and ring. According to fans, the precious jewels fit beautifully around her neck and fingers, bringing out her radiant beauty.

With its liquid hues and disprutive volumes, the Magnifica Mediterranean Queen was the perfect piece for the idol's aura, proving the Master of Colored Gemstones has arrived.

Soon after, Vogue Korea reposted the luxury brand's video and images of the K-pop singer on its official Instagram profile.

Upon seeing this, fans stormed the internet and expressed their amazement. They were in awe of the eye-popping jewels and the floor-length black gown with a deep cut back worn by the K-pop artist.

#BLACKPINK's #Lisa, the #GlobalBrandAmbassador for #Bulgari, is the epitome of style & beauty in her latest photoshoot for the luxury brand's most exquisite High Jewelry collection to date!👏👩‍🎤📸 💎⛓💍✨🌟👑💛🎥:twitter.com/Bulgariof.../s…#LALISAMANOBAN #LALISA #BulgariHighJewelry https://t.co/pntui9x12o
LISA looks stunning for BULGARI's #Magnifica High Jewelry collection https://t.co/ISZwe3mlSH
lisa's back is such a work of art tbh https://t.co/RiLXdjo5QZ
im a simp for lisa's back https://t.co/pGerj5UM8S
BLACKPINK‘s Lisa radiates beauty in new photoshoot for Bulgari. https://t.co/WQs9SzlQjI
@PopBase Stunning!😍 https://t.co/xYPq0yONQa
@PopBase MAGNIFICENT AS ALWAYS

More updates about the K-pop idol

On January 10, 2022, the BLACKPINK idol's exclusive performance video of Money reached 400 million views on YouTube. The idol made her first solo debut with the album LALISA in 2021. Money was confirmed as the B-side track on the tracklist of the single album.

#LISA ‘MONEY’ EXCLUSIVE PERFORMANCE VIDEO HITS 400 MILLION VIEWS @YoutubeBLINKs worldwide, thank you so much!‘MONEY’ EXCLUSIVE PERFORMANCE VIDEO📽️youtu.be/dNCWe_6HAM8#리사 #BLACKPINK #블랙핑크 #MONEY #EXCLUSIVE_PERFORMANCE_VIDEO #400MILLION #YOUTUBE #YG https://t.co/bBKBXr850L

Meanwhile, on January 24, 2022, BLACKPINK was voted third place (6.1%) according to 'a positive impact on the national image of Korea survey.' It was revealed that they contributed towards making a positive image of Korea. These results were announced by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
