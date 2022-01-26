TWICE makes YouTube history with ‘The Feels’ crossing 200M views

TWICE, one of the most prominent K-pop girl groups, made YouTube history on January 25. The music video of the group’s English single, The Feels, surpassed 200 million views on the platform, making it the group’s 16th music video which achieved the feat. The viral song released on October 1 last year.

TWICE becomes the first and only girl group on YouTube to have 16 music videos with 200M views

JYP Entertainment’s TWICE debuted in 2015 and solidified its positioning in the K-pop industry. With multiple records broken, set, and created, the latest in the group’s achievement list is The Feels crossing 200 million views on January 25.

The achievement broke the group's previous record by having 16 music videos cross the massive 200 million views mark. Other music videos part of the list include TT, Cheer Up, Like OOH-AHH, LIKEY, Heart Shaker, KNOCK KNOCK, What is Love?, Signal, YES or YES, FANCY, Dance the Night Away, Feel Special, MORE & MORE, and I Can’t Stop Me.

The first song to reach 200 million views, TT, which released in 2016, currently sits at a whopping 616 million views. The Feels joined the group's recent comeback Alcohol-Free, which currently has 209 million views.

ً @yjyrockstar jeongyeon dancing to the feels with the girls for the first time🥺 they looks so cute i'm gonna cry

The song held more importance for fans as they could only see Jeongyeon in the music video and teasers, but not the promotions. Jeongyeon took a hiatus from activities due to her recurring “panic and psychological anxiety disorder.”

Fans congratulate 'The Feels' record-breaking achievement

The group’s first full English song, The Feels, became a sensational hit with its wave choreography and teenage-crush vibes. A fortnight before the music video was released, the group announced its fourth world tour, titled III.

The third-generation K-pop group’s fanbase extends borders. According to Sports Seoul, the group sold 10 million copies from its 29 albums (including repackages and Japanese albums). Take a look at fan reactions below.

TWICE ANALYTICS 🔬 @TWICEANALYTICS



#1.

#2. Little Mix — 11

#3. BLACKPINK — 10

Girl groups with most music videos over 200 MILLION views on YouTube:

#1. @JYPETWICE — 16 🥳
#2. Little Mix — 11
#3. BLACKPINK — 10
#4. Fifth Harmony — 5

C @ckivesdump_ #CHAEYOUNG #TZUYU #MINA #SANA #MOMO #DAHYUN #NAYEON #JIHYO #JUNGYEON #TWICE

THE FEELS HITS 200 MILLION VIES IN YOUTUBE WORLDWIDE!! CONGRATULATIONS TWICE🥳 THE FIRST ENGLISH SONG THAT TWICE HAVE AND THE SONG THAT TRENDED REALLY LONG!!

THE FEELS HITS 200 MILLION VIES IN YOUTUBE WORLDWIDE!! CONGRATULATIONS TWICE🥳 THE FIRST ENGLISH SONG THAT TWICE HAVE AND THE SONG THAT TRENDED REALLY LONG!!

The group kicked off its world tour at the KSPO Dome in South Korea. Next stops for the group are Los Angeles (February 16), Oakland (February 18), Dallas (February 22), Atlanta (February 24), and New York (February 26).

As the tickets sold out soon, the agency added more dates for the North American leg, particularly Los Angeles for February 15 and Belmont Park for February 27.

