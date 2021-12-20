TWICE's Jungyeon backs out of Seoul concert citing health concerns

Fans of TWICE suffered yet another blow as JYP Entertainment announced that Jungyeon would not be attending the group’s first offline concert in Seoul.

globalmyeon @globalmyeon JYP Entertainment released an official statement regarding Jungyeon's health concerns.



For TWICE's 4th World Tour 'III' Jungyeon is unable to attend the concerts after discussing the matter with herself and the members due to health concerns. JYP Entertainment released an official statement regarding Jungyeon's health concerns.For TWICE's 4th World Tour 'III' Jungyeon is unable to attend the concerts after discussing the matter with herself and the members due to health concerns. https://t.co/ulEvQyAhff

TWICE was all set to kick off their 4th World Tour in Seoul from December 25. Initially, it was supposed to be a three day affair, but in light of new COVID-19 regulations in South Korea, The Feels singers were forced to cancel the concert scheduled for Christmas Eve.

TWICE's Jungyeon is expected to be a part of the overseas performances

On December 16 JYP Entertainment officially apologized to all the fans who were eagerly awaiting TWICE’s concert, stating:

We are sad to inform you that the TWICE 4TH WORLD TOUR III offline concert on December 24 (Friday) has been canceled in accordance with the strict social distancing guidelines due to the ongoing spread of the Corona 19 virus.

TWICE will reportedly hold an online concert on December 26, in exchange for the canceled one.

With Jungyeon pulling out of the Seoul leg of the concerts, however, fans have been left even more heartbroken.

On December 20, JYP Entertainment released a statement addressing Jungyeon’s health concerns. While the K-Pop idol revealed no health issues, the increased number of Covid-19 cases in South Korea have evidently become a cause for concern. According to the statement, Jungyeon backed out after discussing the matter with other members of TWICE.

The agency’s statement said,

"Hello, this is JYPE. We would like to inform you that TWICE member Jungyeon is unable to attend the TWICE 4TH World Tour 'III' Seoul performance, which will be held for two days on 12/25 and 26, due to health reasons after consulting with herself and the members. We are sorry to inform the fans who have been waiting for the performance for a long time.”

JYPE even offered fans a chance to cancel the tickets to the concert if they wished, with a full refund and no cancelation fees. They said:

“We will do our best as an agency so that our artists can promote in a healthy way. If you wish to cancel the ticket purchased according to this guide, please contact the Yes24 Performance Customer Center [1544-6399], and we will inform you that a 100% refund is possible without cancellation fee. Details regarding refunds can also be found on the website.

Thank you for your anticipation and support for TWICE 4th World Tour 'III', and we apologize for bringing this news once again."

As soon as news of Jungyeon’s non attendance was revealed, several fans took to social media to express their disappointment.

Belma @BLatifovic @allkpop I hope she gets well soon and it isn't anything serious! 😔 @allkpop I hope she gets well soon and it isn't anything serious! 😔

Many also wished the idol good luck and good health, commending her for taking time for herself amidst TWICE’s busy schedule.

Gkkouga💌🧪🍩 @gkkouga @allkpop I'm tired of this news😖. pls jyp just let her go fully hiatus for a year, let the the members go release songs even without her. after that she can come back fully healed. @allkpop I'm tired of this news😖. pls jyp just let her go fully hiatus for a year, let the the members go release songs even without her. after that she can come back fully healed.

TWICE @JYPETWICE



7 North America Concerts All SOLD OUT!😎👏

🍭ONCE, we thank you for your tremendous love✨

We promise you a wonderful time, see you again soon ❤‍🔥



#TWICE #트와이스

_4TH_WORLD_TOUR TWICE 4TH WORLD TOUR ‘Ⅲ’ IN NORTH AMERICA7 North America Concerts All SOLD OUT!😎👏🍭ONCE, we thank you for your tremendous love✨We promise you a wonderful time, see you again soon ❤‍🔥 #TWICE _4TH_WORLD_TOUR TWICE 4TH WORLD TOUR ‘Ⅲ’ IN NORTH AMERICA7 North America Concerts All SOLD OUT!😎👏🍭ONCE, we thank you for your tremendous love✨We promise you a wonderful time, see you again soon ❤‍🔥#TWICE #트와이스#TWICE_4TH_WORLD_TOUR https://t.co/I7jtosGna5

Also Read Article Continues below

Meanwhile, TWICE’s world tour will take the girl group all over the globe, from the USA to Australia.

Edited by Danyal Arabi