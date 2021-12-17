Why did TWICE cancel their Seoul concert? JYP Entertainment issues statement

South Korean fans of TWICE were left heartbroken after the group’s Seoul concert scheduled for Christmas Eve was canceled.

The Feels singers were all set to kick off their 4th World Tour with three concerts on the first leg in Seoul from December 24 to December 26. However, in light of new regulations in South Korea, given the surge in COVID-19 cases, TWICE was forced to cancel one of the concerts.

TWICE canceled their December 24 concert in Seoul

On December 16, the girl group’s agency, JYP Entertainment, made an official announcement, apologizing to all the fans who were looking forward to the event.

(Image via JYP Entertainment)

JYP Entertainment said (translated),

"Hello. This is JYPE.

We are sad to inform you that the TWICE 4TH WORLD TOUR III offline concert on December 24 (Friday) has been canceled in accordance with the strict social distancing guidelines due to the ongoing spread of the Corona 19 virus.

We are doing our best to make an offline performance that is safe for both the audience and the artist by faithfully following the social distancing guidelines of JYPE-related government departments and quarantine authorities. However, the performance on December 24 (Friday) was inevitably canceled due to the limited operating hours of the venue due to strict social distancing guidelines.

Therefore, this performance will be held only as an offline performance on 12/25-26 (Sat-Sun) and an online performance on 12/26 (Sunday) Beyond LIVE.

We will inform you in detail about the cancellation and refund procedures for purchased offline concert tickets through a separate notice at a later date. We will do our best to expedite the refund process.

To all those who have been looking forward to the TWICE 4TH WORLD TOUR III' offline performance, we sincerely apologize for the cancellation of the concert on 1 February 24 (Fri)."

In South Korea, the increase in COVID-19 cases has resulted in the reinforcement of strict protocols. The operating hours of concert halls, where TWICE’s event was to take place, have reportedly been limited till 10:00 PM from December 19. In exchange for the canceled offline concert, JYP announced a special online concert for fans on December 26.

The cancelation news has left several fans disheartened, especially those who bought tickets for the December 24 show. Several stated that the show should have been pushed earlier in the day, rather than being canceled altogether.

Drew⁹ @drewtdngs the NBA getting covid outbreaks and TWICE concert on dec 24 getting cancelled due to covid protocols. Is it really impossible for us to get over with you?! C-O-V-I-D!! the NBA getting covid outbreaks and TWICE concert on dec 24 getting cancelled due to covid protocols. Is it really impossible for us to get over with you?! C-O-V-I-D!!

Siofs @ChunghaTwice It's understandable when the concert gets cancelled due to covid safety reasons but I want to hug the girls so bad :( They love to be on stage and do concerts so much I hope they get the chance to soon It's understandable when the concert gets cancelled due to covid safety reasons but I want to hug the girls so bad :( They love to be on stage and do concerts so much I hope they get the chance to soon

⁷⁺⁹ joonation Doughnut🍩❄️🎅🏻 @BangTwice247 트둥꽃이피었슴니다 🌻💬💚 @OT9TRANS



JH: I was really looking forward to it a lot but it got cancelled ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ but this time 25th and 26th day are remaining! lets think.. positively ㅜㅠㅠ

JH: To ONCEs who will come only at 24th day im really really really sorry ㅜㅠㅠ 211216 🦄💬JH: I was really looking forward to it a lot but it got cancelled ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ but this time 25th and 26th day are remaining! lets think.. positively ㅜㅠㅠJH: To ONCEs who will come only at 24th day im really really really sorry ㅜㅠㅠ twitter.com/ot9trans/statu… 211216 🦄💬JH: I was really looking forward to it a lot but it got cancelled ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ but this time 25th and 26th day are remaining! lets think.. positively ㅜㅠㅠJH: To ONCEs who will come only at 24th day im really really really sorry ㅜㅠㅠ twitter.com/ot9trans/statu… I can't even begin to imagine how they must be feeling they been practicing so hard for these concerts. Hoping the last 2 concert dates don’t get cancelled keeping my expectations low just in case twitter.com/ot9trans/statu… I can't even begin to imagine how they must be feeling they been practicing so hard for these concerts. Hoping the last 2 concert dates don’t get cancelled keeping my expectations low just in case twitter.com/ot9trans/statu…

Regardless of the disappointment, TWICE fans are still wholeheartedly in support of the group, online or offline.

🍩 @momoyaaahh TWICE are the sweetest girls.



When they win awards they celebrate with ONCE. Earlier, when the 24 concert was cancelled they are also sad with ONCE.



I know I don’t know them personally but how can you not stan these girls and their sincerity to their fans. TWICE are the sweetest girls. When they win awards they celebrate with ONCE. Earlier, when the 24 concert was cancelled they are also sad with ONCE. I know I don’t know them personally but how can you not stan these girls and their sincerity to their fans.

Incidentally, the group's last world tour, Twicelights, which took place between May 2019 to February 2020 was also cut short due to the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, much to the disappointment of fans.

