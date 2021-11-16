TWICE gives fans "The Feels" with world tour announcement

TWICE has made a surprise announcement - the K-pop group is coming back with its fourth world tour - and fans are more than excited!

The South Korean K-pop girl group recently released a hit single, “The Feels” which received a lot of appreciation all over the world. The peppy number quickly started trending on social media sites like TikTok and Instagram. At the end of “The Feels” music video, a poster with a surprise announcement aboutTWICE’s anniversary celebration, and a possible tour were shown.

The recent announcement of a world tour has taken fans by surprise.

TWICE's world tour will take off from Seoul

The nine-member group TWICE announced the world tour on their official Twitter handle. On Monday, November 15, the post revealed that the band is making a return to performing live as they launch their fourth world tour.

The world tour is titled “III” and will commence from Seoul’s Olympic Park KSPO Dome, before the girl group travels all over the USA. So far, six stops and concert dates have been announced, and several more are in the works.

Below are the confirmed shows as seen in the poster:

December 24-26, 2021: Olympic Park KSPO Dome, Seoul, South Korea

February 16, 2022: The Forum, Los Angeles, USA

February 18, 2022: Oakland Arena, Oakland, USA

February 22, 2022: Dickies Arena, Dallas, USA

February 24, 2022: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, USA

February 26, 2022: UBS Arena, New York, USA

While the official price of tickets is not available as of now, and the purchasing date has not yet been announced, according to Seat Geek, tickets for TWICE on the secondary market are estimated to go as low as $105, with an average price of $138.

chaeyu enthusiast 👩🏼‍🔬 @bfchaengjin if i get tickets, this will be my first ever twice concert… i will be crying in a puddle of TEARS if i get tickets, this will be my first ever twice concert… i will be crying in a puddle of TEARS https://t.co/fUz0kcJzSa

The band’s last world tour was in 2019, called “Twicelights,” which took place between May 2019 to February 2020. Given the advent of COVID-19 pandemic, the tour was cut short, and several concerts had to be canceled, much to the disappointment of many fans.

SANA means HOPE🌸🧪👩‍🔬 @Minato_zakii THROWBACK: TWICELIGHTS PH NAYEON SHOUTING FANCY LYRICS BECAUSE OF PH-ONCE LOUD CHANT😂✋



THROWBACK: TWICELIGHTS PH NAYEON SHOUTING FANCY LYRICS BECAUSE OF PH-ONCE LOUD CHANT😂✋ https://t.co/WNCmPq6YjP

The world tour announcement comes quickly on the heels of the release of their third full album, titled Formula of Love: O+T=<3, most popular for its title track “Scientist.”

Fans have taken to social media to show their excitement, with several ready to travel across continents just to attend the concert.

sweet thang (✧ω✧) @s0fthunny me and my friends at the twice concert me and my friends at the twice concert https://t.co/9PnOoPagsk

ruby ☆ @jinjinluvclub planning my outfit for twice concert before i have a ticket planning my outfit for twice concert before i have a ticket https://t.co/homL0I3as9

European and South American fans of the band have requested that they make an appearance on their continents.

little mix @Gajagorican1 Twice concert slovenia italy croatia too please🙏🙏🙏🙏😭😭❤️ Twice concert slovenia italy croatia too please🙏🙏🙏🙏😭😭❤️ https://t.co/BAvM6antsr

Meanwhile, several K-Pop bands have announced world tours, now that the threat of the pandemic is slowly reducing.

NCT 127 will kick off its tour from Seoul on December 19. Stray Kids and BTS, too, are gearing up for their respective tours.

Edited by R. Elahi