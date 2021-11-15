NCT 127 announces World Tour, commencing from Seoul's Gocheok Sky Dome

NCT 127 is officially gearing up for their second world tour, and fans across the world are overjoyed.

The South Korean K-pop band had recently made an eagerly awaited comeback with their third album, Sticker. The album had surpassed 2 million sales even before its release and was a massive success.

The NCT sub-unit's latest announcement of a world tour and of another album has NCTzens riled up across the globe.

NCT 127 will be performing at Seoul's Gocheok Sky Dome

On November 15, NCT 127 officially announced their long-awaited world tour titled “NCT 127 2nd Tour ‘Neo City : Seoul – The Link.'” The tour, which is expected to cover all major cities across the world, will kick off at a concert in Seoul in December.

While the other locations have not been announced yet, NCT 127 will be performing three nights in a row, from December 17 to 19, at Seoul’s prestigious Gocheok Sky Dome. The K-pop group is all set to become the first artists to perform at the Gocheok Sky Dome in one year and 11 months following the start of the pandemic.

Aggasiie @Bubuyongi If for opening the door NCT 127 2nd Concert using Gocheok Sky Dome for American World Tour they will use this venue, this is nct 127 venue for 2nd World tour that has been canceled cz of pandemic and one of their venue is “Madison Square Garden” NCT 127 IS BECOME BIGGEST GROUP😭 If for opening the door NCT 127 2nd Concert using Gocheok Sky Dome for American World Tour they will use this venue, this is nct 127 venue for 2nd World tour that has been canceled cz of pandemic and one of their venue is “Madison Square Garden” NCT 127 IS BECOME BIGGEST GROUP😭 https://t.co/snkJnAczWh

Non-Korean fans of the popular band need not worry. Fans who are unable to travel to Seoul to catch the NCT 127 concert will be given a chance to watch the final night (December 19) online via a live stream on Naver’s Beyond Live.

gd. ia @kwoonfire @soompi pls everyone's dropping world tour news and i don't have a single money on my wallet rn 😭 @soompi pls everyone's dropping world tour news and i don't have a single money on my wallet rn 😭

yupire۵ @erwinaa__ will fly to south korea just to watch nct 127 concert live. will fly to south korea just to watch nct 127 concert live.

Although the band’s agency, SM Entertainment, has not yet revealed the other dates for the world tour, it has been confirmed that NCT 127 will be performing at most major cities in Asia, Europe and North America. Tickets for the concert in Seoul are scheduled to go on sale for fan club members at 8 PM KST on November 19 and for the general public at 8 PM KST on November 23.

The world tour “Neo City – The Awards” was originally scheduled for last year, and NCT 127 was forced to postpone, given the COVID-19 outbreak.

Fans of the band took to social media to share their excitement, with many claiming they have already started saving up for the tour. NCTzens had been waiting for a while to catch NCT 127 and other NCT subgroups live, and it looks like they may finally get their chance soon.

donya @jaeminomin NCT 127 WORLD TOUR JAEHYUN BABY COME TO MEEEEEEEEE NCT 127 WORLD TOUR JAEHYUN BABY COME TO MEEEEEEEEE

아름🥀 @_arevm_ @NCTsmtown_127 world tour?? omg. about to rack in my california privilege, waiting for the LA show announcement @NCTsmtown_127 world tour?? omg. about to rack in my california privilege, waiting for the LA show announcement

NCT's third album Universe catches fans by surprise

The world tour was not the only surprise. On November 13, all NCT sub-unit accounts, including the original NCT, dropped a teaser for NCT’s third studio album, titled Universe.

Keeping in tune with their sci-fi esthetic, the teaser is presented in the form of a blueprint. Several fans put on their detective hats to try and decode the cryptic teaser.

anne @aespagettii

#NCT_Universe me trying to explain nct 2021 concept me trying to explain nct 2021 concept #NCT_Universe https://t.co/NfwJc6TW0w

The short video features a three-way escalator inter-connected to each other, moving soundlessly. The only movement the audience sees is of the motor moving beneath the escalator. The escalator appears to be an interpretation of the Penrose stairs, an “impossible object” created by Oscar Reutersvard in 1937. The Penrose stairs had appeared twice in Christopher Nolan’s Inception.

Universe is scheduled to be released on December 14. NCT, as a full group, has previously released studio albums NCT 2018 Empathy and NCT 2020 Resonance.

Edited by Danyal Arabi