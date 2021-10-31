NCT Taeyong & Jungwoo’s Halloween 2021: Edward Cullen and Bella face tough competition

NCT’s Taeyong and Jungwoo walked the red carpet of SM Entertainment’s Halloween party as Twilight’s Edward Cullen and Bella Swan. After their vocals, the duo had fans going wild for their impeccable visuals slaying the Halloween costumes.

SMTown Wonderland, aka the SM artists’ Halloween party, started on the morning of October 31. While fans have seen Marvel superheroes and villains, Pinocchio, Squid Game characters and more, NCT’s Taeyong and Jungwoo have stolen the show with their chemistry.

Multiple SM Entertainment artists celebrated Halloween with arguably the best makeup and outfits at a red carpet under one roof. SM stans didn’t sign up for the havoc it would unleash on social media. SMTown Wonderland is often labeled as the MET gala of K-pop, and the SM artists have proved their status once again.

Among the multiple incredible outfits, NCT 127’s leader Taeyong and member Jungwoo are going viral as fans can’t stop gushing about their couple-Halloween character choice.

Taeyong dressed up in all black with white makeup and a dark shade of lipstick with an intense expression, portraying Twilight’s vampire Edward Cullen. Meanwhile, Jungwoo became his counterpart by dressing up as Bella Swan.

Needless to say, fans are going berserk over Jungwoo’s outfit. The craze especially stems from the idol being able to carry off multiple looks. Just 24 hours ago, Jungwoo dressed up as Frozen's Olaf, with fellow MCs Stray Kids’ Lee Know as Sullivan and former IZ*ONE member Minju as Emily for the Halloween concept of Music Core.

Check out some fan reactions below:

Jena @terjawol Jungwoo is way prettier than i’ll ever be Jungwoo is way prettier than i’ll ever be https://t.co/AySSnWWXY4

One fan even mistook the Edward and Bella duo for the Edward and Jacob duo.

phoebe @milkandjaehyun NOOO NOT JUNGWOO GETTING MISTAKEN AS JACOB 😭 NOOO NOT JUNGWOO GETTING MISTAKEN AS JACOB 😭 https://t.co/zDubWgCibz

NCT’s Jungwoo arrived as a pair in SMTown Wonderland 2018 as well. He teamed up with Jaehyun to portray the iconic Titanic couple, Jack and Rose.

gece @jaehyunz97 when jungwoo was jake's rose in 2018, he escaped with the parallel universe and became edward's bella in 2021 when jungwoo was jake's rose in 2018, he escaped with the parallel universe and became edward's bella in 2021 https://t.co/lZEXkVF8f0

mya @dowoogays just jungwoo collecting men on halloween just jungwoo collecting men on halloween https://t.co/Vpieqi3lWe

Meanwhile, other NCT members have also amped up their costume game since last year. WayV’s (Chinese sub-unit) Xiaojun’s looked eerily creepy in a Venom outfit. Taeil unleashed his boxing persona, Doyoung dressed up as the National football player Son Heung Min while Hendery dressed as Detective Conan Killer.

Other groups in SMTown Wonderland 2021 include the prominent second and third-generation group Super Junior and SHINee, Red Velvet and monster rookies aespa.

