NCT Lucas missing in latest merchandise release, fans wonder about his status in the group

After the fiasco involving NCT Lucas and his ex-girlfriend erupted a while ago, SM Entertainment seems to be taking serious measures in order to lessen the blowback. However, the move has evidently backfired.

Fans took to social media to lambast the popular South Korean-origin entertainment agency after it released a new line of merchandise for their boy group that excluded Lucas, with no accompanying explanation.

Fans concerned about Lucas' future in NCT after noticing his absence

On 16 October 2021, a picture circulated on social media showing NCT's new line of merchandise. Specifically, it highlighted a set of stickers featuring all of the group members' names. However, fans quickly noticed that Lucas was completely missing from the merchandise, and his name had not been included.

luvrlis♡ @lalisbear_01

Some also says NCT 2021 might add a new member in replacement of Lucas. In the recent NCT 2020 merchandise to be released by SM, they did not include Lucas’ name in it. (As far as I’ve understood, correct me if I’m wrong)Some says he’s gonna leave nct.Some also says NCT 2021 might add a new member in replacement of Lucas. #ProtectLucas In the recent NCT 2020 merchandise to be released by SM, they did not include Lucas’ name in it. (As far as I’ve understood, correct me if I’m wrong)Some says he’s gonna leave nct.

Some also says NCT 2021 might add a new member in replacement of Lucas.#ProtectLucas https://t.co/NtwcKuoG6o

The move was not taken lightly by NCTzens (fans of NCT) and fans of Lucas. They immediately called out SM Entertainment for excluding him from the merchandise and rallied support in order to protect the member. Many are sending hopeful messages to the idol, hoping that he is still in the group.

damia ෆ @CH0CJJS wayv is 7.

nct is 23.

both need lucas. wayv is 7.

nct is 23.

both need lucas.

safiaa♡ || on limit🧘🏻‍♀️ @wwinwwinn_ nct is not nct without lucas!! nct is not nct without lucas!!

liu sheep @liusheep1

#SASAENG_OUT #LUCAS #lucasbestboy #LucasIsInnocent pls i miss him so much.i miss lucas's precious smile and laugh. I hope this "things"will reveal very soon and we can got wayv ot7 againn 😭❤️ #LucasIsInnocent pls i miss him so much.i miss lucas's precious smile and laugh. I hope this "things"will reveal very soon and we can got wayv ot7 againn 😭❤️

#SASAENG_OUT #LUCAS #lucasbestboy https://t.co/N1YxRP0FH4

nia 🦁♡ @czeniity i might not be his strongest soldier, but i am surely his everlasting fan. i'm your number one guardian lucas, i will always protect you at all cost 🤍🧘🏻 i might not be his strongest soldier, but i am surely his everlasting fan. i'm your number one guardian lucas, i will always protect you at all cost 🤍🧘🏻

With Lucas' prolonged hiatus and the lack of response from SM Entertainment, many are beginning to suspect that the K-pop idol has been removed from the group.

⁶⁶ Haechan☀️Grapesun🍇 @nctfullsin 인제 @In_606323 야 루카스 없어 야 루카스 없어 https://t.co/Kxoq7hwXbg SM never said Winwin was out of NCT 127 they just quietly moved him off merch and now they’re doing the same thing with Lucas twitter.com/in_606323/stat… SM never said Winwin was out of NCT 127 they just quietly moved him off merch and now they’re doing the same thing with Lucas twitter.com/in_606323/stat…

Earlier this year, in August, NCT and WayV Lucas faced a series of accusations involving multiple girls who had supposedly dated or had intimate relations with the K-pop idol.

While many attempted to disprove the statements that were made against him, SM Entertainment eventually withdrew Lucas from promotions and the singer himself wrote an apology letter stating that he would be repenting for his "past mistakes."

Many were left unsatisfied by the lack of explanation from SM Entertainment's side. The company was accused of not defending the idol and leaving him to fend for himself with regards to the backlash he was receiving. On the other hand, many called for his removal from NCT and WayV altogether.

SM has currently not made any official response to the vitriol they have received with regards to their merchandising decision.

