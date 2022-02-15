BTS' RM continues to show his unwavering support for the Korean short track team

BTS' RM has proved himself to be a fearless leader yet again. The idol continued to show his unwavering support for South Korea's short-track team in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Earlier, the rapper received spiteful comments from alleged Chinese netizens in support of his own country. However, the incident hasn’t fazed RM who went on his official Instagram and celebrated South Korea’s women short-track speed skating team getting the win on February 13, 2022.

Fans react as BTS' RM remains unfazed and supports South Korea's short-track team

On February 13, 2022, South Korea's women's short-track relay team comprised of athletes Choi Min-jeong, Lee Yu-bin, Kim A-lang and Seo Whi-min bagged second place and won the silver medal in the women’s 3000 meter final.

Enter RM reacting to the team's work (image via Instagram/@rkive)

Soon enough, globally famous K-pop idol RM took to his official Instagram account and posted a story cheering the women’s short-track team. In his Instagram story, RM shared two pictures of South Korea's women's short-track team with the caption "Style."

RM celebrating the women's short-track team's win (Image via Instagram/@rkive)

Upon seeing RM’s Instagram story, none other than short-track speed skater, Lee Yu-bin reshared it and thanked him for following the race. The athlete also promised him that she will skate with even more style in the next event.

"Thank you for watching the Olympic games. I'll ride with even more style at the next event. This is from your 7 years long ARMY and an Olympic athlete."

Fans once again took to Twitter to back the singer for supporting his country and South Korea's women's short-track speed skating team. They stated that RM proved himself to be a strong and courageous person who doesn't forget his morals.

❤️‍🔥The LEGEND RM⁷❤️‍🔥 @LifeMusicSound @allkpop A Wise Man who is never influenced by the stupidity in this world 🤷‍♀️ @allkpop A Wise Man who is never influenced by the stupidity in this world 🤷‍♀️

Meanwhile, Lee was just 16 years old when she won the gold medal at PyeongChang in 2018 and showed her affinity for the Beijing rink by winning the 1500m in the World Cup opener in October.

Choi, Kim and Lee are eligible for all races and relays while the newcomers, Seo and Park, will only be able to compete in the relays.

Latest updates on BTS

On February 11, 2022, the full version of BTS’ webtoon series, 7Fates: CHAKHO, original soundtrack released on digital streaming platforms. HYBE also released a promotional video for the track, which includes glimpses of animated characters from the series.

The series is a stirring story of seven boys who are bound by fate to save their community from monsters (beoms). Set in the smart city of Sin-si, each character discovers their powers and overcomes hardships together.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul