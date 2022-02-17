BTS becomes first Korean act to exceed 1 billion streams on Spotify in 2022

It's only two months into the new year, and BTS has created another smashing record. The globally famous K-pop group became the first Korean act to exceed 1 billion streams on Spotify in 2022. The group has managed to surpass other Korean groups with a total of 39,790,316 monthly listeners.

Despite being on an extended hiatus, the boys continue to shine with their evergreen music. Fans keep revisiting their songs not only for the eye-popping visuals but also to listen to their meaningful tracks.

"Legends", fans react to BTS' new achievement

On February 17, 2022, the world-famous Korean boy group reportedly surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify in 2022. The new milestone comes after the group was named the third most-streamed artist in the world by 'Spotify Wrapped' 2021. The K-pop group was also the most-streamed artist in 2018 and 2019 and jumped to the sixth position in 2020.

Global ⟬⟭⁷ Force ⟭⟬ @globalARMYforc



#1. The Weekend — 1.2B

#2. Bad Bunny —956M

#3. Taylor Swift — 913M

#4.

#5. Drake — 656M



BTS are the most streamed group so far this year



Spotify wrapped list 2021 (Image via Spotify newsroom)

The group's hit track ON exceeded 300 million streams on the global music streaming platform and became the septet's 12th song to reach this tremendous feat.

Their other hitmakers also exceeded 300 million streams, including the pop-disco track Dynamite, the sugary song Boy With Luv featuring American singer Halsey, Summer bops Butter, Fake Love, and DNA, among others.

The upbeat track Dynamite smashed several records and is the group's most-streamed song on Spotify, with over 1.2 billion streams.

The septet now holds the top 3 K-pop idol group songs with the most digital points in Gaon history as well, with the songs Boy with Luv (1.92 billion), Spring Day (1.87 billion) and Dynamite (1.44 billion).

According to Guinness World Records, BTS is now the most-streamed K-pop group of all time in Spotify’s history. The organization certified the group for having racked up an outstanding 16.3 billion plays across all their singles and albums. The K-pop group’s hit track Butter was crowned the bestselling song in 2021.

Fans of the group, known as ARMY, took to Twitter to express their excitement. They congratulated the group for the momentous feat and eagerly look forward to their comeback and new album.

Jane⁷🐳 @springdayjan18

1 Billion streams in 2022 🏾



It's always so amazing seeing BTS reach new heights

And when the album or new song drops? It's going to be massive!



open.spotify.com/playlist/42VRN…

BTS Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Seoul 2022

On February 16, 2022, BIG HIT MUSIC updated fans about the septet's Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Seoul, South Korea. The mega pop stars will perform three live shows in Seoul on March 10, 12 and 13.

The concerts will be held at the Olympic Stadium in Seoul. The shows, dated March 10 and 13 will be an in-person event and will also be streamed online for international fans.

Meanwhile, the concert on March 12 will take a new route and will be broadcast for live viewing around the world via selected movie theaters.

Further information on how to attend and watch the March concerts will be announced on the global fan community platform Weverse soon.

