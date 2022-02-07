BTS' Boy With Luv feat Halsey hits 800 million streams on Spotify

With BTS’ meteoric rise there is no stopping what they can achieve. The world-famous K-pop boy group has once again achieved an impressive feat. Their song Boy With Luv, featuring American singer Halsey, officially hit 800 million streams on the audio-streaming platform Spotify.

Earlier in November 2019 their music video hit its first milestone. The music video surpassed 1.4 billion views on YouTube, setting a new record within the Korean pop music industry.

In true ARMY fashion, fans show support by requesting netizens to stream BTS' song

On February 6, 2022 the K-pop boy group’s music video Boy with Luv officially hit 800 million streams on Spotify. The song is the group’s lead single for their sixth mini-album Map of the Soul: Persona. The hit track was released on April 12, 2019, which means it took approximately two years and nine months to achieve this feat.

It is also the first-ever Korean-language track by an act to exceed 800 million streams in Spotify's history. The upbeat melody joins the group’s legendary, disco-pop track Dynamite as the only song by a Korean group to achieve this mark.

Upon hearing the exciting news, fans of the K-pop group, known as ARMY, took to social media platforms to congratulate the group for their achievement. Fans and K-pop enthusiasts are requesting others to listen to the song to experience the organic voices of each member and the vibrant visuals in the music video.

A few other tracks that have received record-breaking streams are Dynamite, Butter, DNA, and many more. Their first English digital single Dynamite was streamed over 1.14 billion times. BTS continues to top the charts on Spotify. As of January 18, 2022, three of their songs were featured on Spotify's Daily Global Top 200 list.

Meanwhile, the boy group’s YouTube channel 'BANGTANTV' has now crossed a total of 15 billion views as of February 7, 2022 with over 63.7 million subscribers.

Latest updates on BTS' webtoon series 7 Fates: CHAKO

On January 31, 2022, HYBE label released a teaser of the webtoon’s OST Stay Alive. Soon after, the first verse of the song was released in the fourth episode of the webtoon series. The exclusive track sets the mood for the comic version of the series.

Stay Alive is produced by group member Suga with Jungkook's honeyed vocals. According to HYBE label, the full version of the OST will be available on audio-streaming platforms on February 11/12, 2022.

