BTS makes Spotify history with the most number of songs having over 300 million streams

K-pop sensation BTS (Image via HYBE)
Nikhita Unnikrishnan Menon
ANALYST
Modified Jan 22, 2022 12:57 AM IST
Feature

Boy-band BTS reached a new milestone with their latest achievement of over 300 million streams on Spotify for 12 of their songs. Topping charts and setting new music records is nothing new for the K-pop sensation. But this new record has made the band the first-ever South Korean act to garner such high streams for a large variety of their music.

Their hit track ON was the 12th track that gained a high number of streams on the music app. The song officially gained over 300 million streams on January 19, 2022. It's the second most popular track on the MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 album.

A few other music tracks that have received record-breaking streams are Dynamite, Boy With Luv, Butter, DNA, and many more. Their hit tune Dynamite was streamed over 1.2 million times in January alone. The band continues to triumph on Spotify. As of January 18, 2022, three of their songs were featured in Spotify's Daily Global Top 200 list.

Till date, netizens and fans continue to show their love and support for the band by streaming their songs on social media platforms.

ARMYs show fan support by requesting netizens to stream BTS songs

The BTS fandom is stronger than ever as fans celebrate every achievement of the band. They continued to show their unconditional support for the band through streaming their music. They requested netizens to stream various other music tracks of the band to help them break more records on YouTube and Spotify.

LOVE YOURSELF: ANSWER album is 5M away from 5B streams on spotify#BTS_Butter @BTS_twt

Some ARMY's requested netizens to stream the song Butter to bring it to spot number one.

Stream #BTS_Butter by #BTS (@BTS_twt) on spotifyopen.spotify.com/track/3VqeTFIv…
Let's go for this week at #1 as well everyone🔔📢!!Keep tweeting about Butter with the correct tags!Don't forget to stream Butter along with all the new releases on all the platform.Let's get ✈️Butter - 750m (Spotify)Butter - 700m views (YT)(#BTS_Butter #BTS @BTS_twt)

A few other ARMY's are trying to get the music track, We Are Bulletproof, trending on social media platforms.

@BTSARMYVOTE_twt @BTS_twt @army_cavite WE ARE BUTTERPROOF Listen and stream to #BTS_Butter by #BTS (@BTS_twt ) in YT and Spotify it's a bop song.
@btsaph130613 @BTS_twt J-Hoooooppppee, thunders n yarrn.. CharrWE ARE BUTTERPROOF#BTS_Butter Thee remix by #BTS and Megan is close to 100M on Spotify,, please stream @BTS_twt
I missed a lot of things.. Life outside of twt is hard. But BTS and their songs eases my burden a little so even if I'm not active here I always stream their music on YT and SpotifyWE ARE BUTTERPROOF #BTS_Butter #BTS (@BTS_twt)

BTS 7FATES: CHAKHO, the new hype

Apart from their music, ARMY's are now obsessing over an ongoing fan-fiction webtoon that has fans swooning from all over the world. The webtoon is set in the Joseon Dynasty, where each of the seven members are hunters. The webtoon is said to be published on Naver Webtoon in English, Japanese, Spanish, French, German, and Thai.

Recently, Jungkook and Suga confirmed that they would be working together on the BTS 7FATES CHAKHO OST, Stay Alive. The track would be sung by Jungkook and produced by Suga.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

The ARMY's are hyped over this new revelation as it would be the first time Jungkook sang an OST. The anticipated soundtrack will be launched worldwide across all streaming platforms on February 11, 2022.

Edited by R. Elahi
