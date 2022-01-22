BTS makes Spotify history with the most number of songs having over 300 million streams

Boy-band BTS reached a new milestone with their latest achievement of over 300 million streams on Spotify for 12 of their songs. Topping charts and setting new music records is nothing new for the K-pop sensation. But this new record has made the band the first-ever South Korean act to garner such high streams for a large variety of their music.

Their hit track ON was the 12th track that gained a high number of streams on the music app. The song officially gained over 300 million streams on January 19, 2022. It's the second most popular track on the MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 album.

A few other music tracks that have received record-breaking streams are Dynamite, Boy With Luv, Butter, DNA, and many more. Their hit tune Dynamite was streamed over 1.2 million times in January alone. The band continues to triumph on Spotify. As of January 18, 2022, three of their songs were featured in Spotify's Daily Global Top 200 list.

Till date, netizens and fans continue to show their love and support for the band by streaming their songs on social media platforms.

ARMYs show fan support by requesting netizens to stream BTS songs

The BTS fandom is stronger than ever as fans celebrate every achievement of the band. They continued to show their unconditional support for the band through streaming their music. They requested netizens to stream various other music tracks of the band to help them break more records on YouTube and Spotify.

Some ARMY's requested netizens to stream the song Butter to bring it to spot number one.

A few other ARMY's are trying to get the music track, We Are Bulletproof, trending on social media platforms.

BTS 7FATES: CHAKHO, the new hype

Apart from their music, ARMY's are now obsessing over an ongoing fan-fiction webtoon that has fans swooning from all over the world. The webtoon is set in the Joseon Dynasty, where each of the seven members are hunters. The webtoon is said to be published on Naver Webtoon in English, Japanese, Spanish, French, German, and Thai.

Recently, Jungkook and Suga confirmed that they would be working together on the BTS 7FATES CHAKHO OST, Stay Alive. The track would be sung by Jungkook and produced by Suga.

The ARMY's are hyped over this new revelation as it would be the first time Jungkook sang an OST. The anticipated soundtrack will be launched worldwide across all streaming platforms on February 11, 2022.

