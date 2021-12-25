BTS Crosswalk concert: 5 Best moments from the James Corden special

K-pop sensation BTS performing live on a crosswalk was a dream that came true for many fans, thanks to James Corden's recent collaboration with the band.

Despite being on an overdue break, BTS has never stopped entertaining fans, especially with their latest Crosswalk Performance. Sending fans into bouts of laughter, the band have proved themselves to be excellent singers, dancers, entertainers and comics.

Here are some highlights from their latest Crosswalk Performance featuring The Late Show host James Corden.

Classic BTS: Top 5 moments from the BTS Crosswalk Performance

All seven band members took to the Crosswalk to perform their hit songs, Butter, Permission to Dance and Dynamite. The whole performance keeps one entertained. Among all the dancing and singing, some classic BTS moments stood out.

1) RM providing a monologue of the band's previous performance

This moment brought laughter because BTS's RM is the known to be a complete opposite, and is known for being humble and down-to-earth. He explains how they've played for the big leagues, and now he's in disbelief that they are performing next to an ordinary gas station.

For the fans and ARMY's, it's his expression and tone that ring in laughter.

2) BTS commentary on James Corden went from Papa Mochi to Friend Mochi

JIMIN DATA | Slow @PJM_data

🐥 It's now Friend Mochi

🐥 Because he's so sweet



Jimin always amazes us with his command of English and his lovely lovely accent!



#BTSCrosswalk

It is yet another highlight as the entire band speaks in Korean. The language barrier between the band and James Corden is skillfully used to comedic advantage.

There's been an old understanding ever since the Carpool Karaoke performance that James Corden is affectionately known as Papa Mochi because Jimin loves a dish called Mochi (a type of Japanese rice cake).

This moment uncovers the actual reason why the Late Show Host is referred to as Papa Mochi.

3) Dance Show Off: J-Hope V.S James Coden

This moment is another highlight simply because the audience witnesses the dynamics between James Corden and the band. While The Late Show host introduces some 'choreo' to the band, J-hope also shows some moves that the band can vibe with.

The whole exchange brought laughter because the band disapproved of James Corden's dance moves despite believing that they loved it.

4) Jin's thoughts on James Corden being environmentally friendly

Ari♡ @Ari29407997



real comedy:



#BTSCrosswalk

As humorous as ever, this moment is another highlight of the performance. Jin, known as World Wide Handsome, is also World Wide Funny. He plastered a big smile while establishing James Corden to be environmentally friendly with his Carpool Karaoke sessions and now the Crosswalk Performance.

5) Crosswalk Performance repeat?

☆Kaylee⁷ @Kay_minyung07

#BTSCrosswalk

Finally, drawing the curtains on this performance is yet another hilarious moment. James Corden surprisingly springs it on the band that they need to be here the next day. The band's refusal in Korean masked with a fake plastered smile, is another highlight that gives fans a good laugh.

