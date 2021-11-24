BTS on James Corden's Crosswalk show leaves fans in a frenzy at an LA traffic stop

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook shot for James Corden's Late Late Show's Crosswalk segment on November 23. Hours before the band was expected to appear on the show, a sneak peek of the boys' crosswalk concert was released on Twitter.

A recording of the concert from someone's car went viral, as the shouts and excited screams of the fans could be heard in the background. It was clear that the band had fun while they shot for this segment. The boys performed their hit tracks Dynamite, Permission To Dance, and Butter.

Fans excited but also worried for BTS V during Crossway Show's concert shoot

One thing that grabbed the attention of the Army was the way V seemed to slip at the end of one of the videos. Few found it worrisome as the star was recently diagnosed with a problem with his calf muscles.

He also did not perform during the online concert held in October, instead sitting on a chair during the performance.

Eva @Eva66080941 @_luji777 @latelateshow @BTS_twt That looked dangerous, espacially that he didn't performed last time because V experienced pain in his calf muscles during rehearsals. Hope he is OK and he will perform without problems all 4 nights in LA💜 @_luji777 @latelateshow @BTS_twt That looked dangerous, espacially that he didn't performed last time because V experienced pain in his calf muscles during rehearsals. Hope he is OK and he will perform without problems all 4 nights in LA💜

army⁷ @orekook @latelateshow @_nuna_V



@BTS_twt This video of u carrying our little mochi is so precious 😭🥺 @latelateshow @_nuna_V @BTS_twt This video of u carrying our little mochi is so precious 😭🥺https://t.co/1qsxQY0MzX

A few fans wondered if the exaggerated slip could have been to add a humorous twist to the show. Most hoped that the star could perform without problems during the concerts scheduled in a few days.

Another video that fans loved was of Jimin being carried away by one of the staff members who waited on the sidelines during the performance of Butter. Fans expressed gratitude to this man and loved how excited Jimin seemed during the incident.

Some followers also noticed other details like how Jungkook helped one of the staff members clear the props used during the concert at the Crossway. Beyond all this, some members of the Army couldn't help but mention that they were extremely jealous of their Los Angeles counterparts.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Meanwhile, the Army has lashed out at the Grammys for again snubbing the group in all the main nomination categories such as Song of the Year and Album of the Year.

Edited by Ravi Iyer