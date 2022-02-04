BTS becomes 10th most streamed artist on Spotify

Korean boy band BTS has become Spotify's 10th most-streamed artist and the first Asian act to do so. The achievement comes shortly after the group was named the third most-streamed artist in the world by 'Spotify Wrapped' in 2021. The group was the 18th most streamed artist in 2018 and 2019, and then jumped to the sixth position in 2020.

They have managed to surpass the likes of Taylor Swift, Eminem, Post Malone, Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, Ed Sheeran, and Drake as the top 10 most-listened artists on Spotify, with over 23.2 billion listens considering only the lead credits.

How many streams did BTS get?

BTS's most streamed songs (screenshot via kworb.net)

The septet’s English hit Dynamite came out to be the 22nd most streamed song on Spotify, while Butter was the 16th most streamed song globally. Additionally, they are the only group act to make it to the top ten list.

As of February 2022, The Weeknd holds the record for most monthly listeners on Spotify. The title of most popular male artist on Spotify goes to Ed Sheeran, with Ariana Grande being his female counterpart. Spotify started releasing an annual list of its most-streamed artists in 2013, which Drake has topped three times (2015, 2016, and 2018).

The group’s most streamed song, Dynamite, premiered on Spotify with 7.778 million streams, making it the largest first-day debut for a song since 2020. The English debut single was released in August 2020. Dynamite debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 list in the United States, giving the group their first chart topper and making them the first all-South Korean act (second Asian act overall) to do so.

Dynamite also debuted at number six on the Gaon Digital Chart in South Korea after two days of tracking. The song climbed to number one the following week, becoming their eighth 'Number One' in the country and second in 2020 after On. The song managed to hold the 'Number One' spot for seven weeks in a row, tying Zico's Any Song for the longest time at the top of the charts.

Edited by Atul S