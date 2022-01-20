BTS V’s TinyTAN Dynamite edition Nendoroid sells quick on Amazon Japan

The new BTS Dynamite Nendoroid collections were released on January 18, 2022, and fans have been quick to snap them up. The K-pop group collaborated with Good Smile Company to release a set of Nendoroid plastic figurines which replicate the stylish looks from the group’s Dynamite music video.

As soon as pre-order sales went live, BTS V’s TinyTAN Nendoroid figurine was a hot-seller on Japan’s Amazon website. The paintwork on each member’s figurine is intricate and unique, making it a highly sought-after collectible.

Good Smile Company, a Japanese manufacturer of hobby products, has released various versions of these Nendoroid collectibles giving fans multiple options to choose from and enjoy.

BTS V's Nendoroid collection in demand on Amazon Japan

On January 18, 2022, the BTS Dynamite Nendoroid collection was made available for pre-order sales on Amazon Japan. The group’s official Japanese Twitter account posted the new collection update and links to the online store.

Group member V’s attractive figurine started selling quickly and was in great demand. The collectible rose to the number one spot on the bestseller list under the "Action Figure Statues" category on Amazon Japan.

Kim Tae-hyung nendoroid figurine (Image via Amazon Japan)

V with green mic figurine (Image via Amazon Japan)

Dynamite dance step - V Nendoroid (Image via Amazon Japan)

From TinyTAN comes a Nendoroid of V. The plastic figurine has multiple poses, and the iconic green costume of Dynamite is finely painted. It comes in three face plates, including a gentle smiling face and a relaxed, neutral face. The fun figurines come in “pointing hands,” “the mic,” and “finger heart” dance poses.

V’s Dynamite green suit remains a favorite among netizens. His suit and style trended the most among all members after the Dynamite teaser was released. He wore the following clothes from Gucci:

Wool mohair vest

Washed striped cotton shirt

Stripe washed silk tie

Wool mohair tailored pants

A bracelet

Loafers with Web and Interlocking G

This exciting and detailed collection is a must-have for all fans. Additionally, the Nendoroid figures of other members are also available in three different styles and poses.

International pop-up stores opening soon

On January 19, 2022, morningKall updated netizens on the opening of another BTS pop-up store. It will be up and running on January 20, 2022, on the first floor in Siam Center, Bangkok, and will end on March 31, 2022. Fans can visit the store between 10:00 am to 8:30 pm from Monday to Sunday.

The store will sell limited-edition merchandise of the group ranging from accessories, bags, figurines, posters, stationery, photo cards, and more. Additionally, there will be photo booths where fans and visitors can pose in front of the group’s pictures and decoratives.

