BTS pop-up: Space of BTS to open in Bangkok

K-pop boy band BTS (Image via Instagram/bts.bighitofficial)
Shania Carol Gideon
ANALYST
Modified Jan 20, 2022 08:56 AM IST
BTS fans in Thailand are celebrating as another official pop-up store is set to open in Bangkok on January 20, 2022. morningKall took to its Twitter account to update netizens on this exciting news. HYBE merch also retweeted the post for better reach.

HYBE, the entertainment company behind the K-pop group, has launched multiple pop-up stores due to the increasing demand for the group's merchandise. It has opened online and offline stores in Singapore, Korea, Japan, Mexico, and the Philippines so far.

BTS pop-up store coming soon: Venue, timings, and more

On January 19, 2022, morningKall updated netizens on the opening of another pop-up store which will be up and running on January 20, 2022 on the first floor in Siam Center, Bangkok and will end on March 31, 2022.

[BTS POP-UP : SPACE OF BTS in Bangkok]We’re excited to see you all! 💜Please check out the operation & safety guideline and other notices for BTS POP-UP : SPACE OF BTS in Bangkok.📆 20 Jan - 31 Mar 2022📍 1st Floor, Siam Center#BTS #BTS_POPUP  #SPACE_OF_BTS https://t.co/PfTFesgqSX

Fans can visit the store between 10:00 am to 8:30 pm from Monday to Sunday. Strict Covid-19 safety measures will be in place, limiting the number of entries at a time. Hand sanitizers will also be provided when entering and exiting the store.

morningKall announced a list of detailed instructions in its post. Fans and visitors are requested to adhere to the guidelines for a smooth experience.

Fans are mostly excited to visit the store to purchase limited edition merchandise. The K-pop group's products range from accessories, bags, figurines, posters, and more.

@morningKall @bts_bighit Soooo this is what i saw yesterday😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/2tnaRpRDHo
@morningKall @bts_bighit Woww So Exciting😍😍😍 #BTS_Butter #BTS#Yours_Jin #SuperTuna_Jin #BTSJIN @BTS_twt https://t.co/ZEJdktFvr7
@morningKall @bts_bighit sending love from bangkok🥺🤲🏻❤️ https://t.co/GxcZGhoKic
@morningKall I’m waiting here until tomorrow 😜 https://t.co/bAJVSTovoH
@morningKall @bts_bighit Thank you so much for always coming to us @bts_bighit 💞 We will surely visit the Space.
@morningKall @bts_bighit Will b there💜💜💜💜💜💜💜

BTS' January 2022 project updates

Despite being on a much-needed vacation, the K-pop group has kept fans busy on social media. After announcing their vacation notice, each member created an official Instagram account to stay in touch with ARMYs.

Additionally, the group collaborated with HYBE merch this month to design artist-made collections. Each member was given four days to come up with unique, limited edition merchandise. The products created by them sold out within a few minutes on the Weverse Shop app.

On January 15, 2022 BTS collaborated with Naver's Webtoon to release a series called 7 Fates: CHAKO. Webtoon has also released a comic version of the series that is accessible on its official site. The web novel of the series is available on Wattpad for those interested to read it.

Edited by Siddharth Satish
