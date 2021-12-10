Target is overflowing with BTS fans, all because of Jin's "Super Tuna"

BTS’ “Worldwide Handsome” Jin’s brand new song Super Tuna might be embarrassing to him, but to the rest of the world, it's a treasure. The latest beneficiary of the fun number is Target!

target.com/p/bark-blue-wh… Target has the Bark Blue Whale Dog Toy Moby Dick from Jin's SuperTuna MV for $7.99 Target has the Bark Blue Whale Dog Toy Moby Dick from Jin's SuperTuna MV for $7.99 target.com/p/bark-blue-wh… https://t.co/7wgLySxx4z

The American retail corporation, Target, has become a prime zone for K-Pop merchandise and goodies in the last two years, given the K-wave. From albums by BTS, BLACKPINK and NCT, among others, to posters, calendars, and exclusive postcards, Target has it all. While Target employees are used to K-Pop fans visiting the retail chain, the sudden surge in BTS fans aka ARMY rushing to the stores has taken them by surprise.

There is only one thing any of them want - a whale shaped dog toy!

The dog toy, Moby Lick, featured on BTS Jin's "Super Tuna"

Jin’s "Super Tuna" choreography video featured the idol, along with two back up dancers, grooving to the track, dressed in white t-shirts and overalls. In order to replicate the over-the-top vibe of trot music, sea themed creatures were sewn onto their clothes. Among several of them was a cute plush blue whale called “BARK Blue Whale Dog Toy – Moby Lick.” And it looks like ARMY can’t get enough of them, regardless of whether or not they own a dog.

ARMY, always on the lookout for new BTS merchandise, were quick to figure out where the whale, “Moby Lick,” came from. To everyone’s surprise, the answer was Target, and for only $7.99 USD, making it one of the cheapest BTS merchandise out there.

A product from the pet toy brand BARK, Target describes this surprising "Super Tuna" bestseller as:

This whale dog toy has made a big splash! Whale, whale, whale…what do we have here? Made with long & strong hair and a deep squeaker, Moby Dick tons of fun and packed to the blowhole with fluff!

Is your dog ready to dive Under the Seams? This BARK Original is the best way to reel in some fun! Made by dog people, for dogs and their people, backed by BARK’s Happiness Guarantee.

While the dog may not be "ready to dive Under the Seams," BTS and Jin fans are, with the toy being sold in droves.

Among the other aquatic themed soft toys in this collection are a fish, a squid and more.

While Jin himself had described the Super Tuna video as “low quality,” his fans evidently disagree. Apart from “Moby Lick,” several other things on set appear to be the outcome of a quick Target run, including the T-shirt, which Jin DIY-ed with a blue marker.

Incidentally, BTS themselves had released a whale plush, as part of TinyTAN”s merchandise. That version, however, was much more expensive. The price, unsurprisingly, did not stop them from being sold out almost immediately.

#SUPERTUNA You can find Jin's balloons and banner from his birthday vlive at target friends! 💜🎉 You can find Jin's balloons and banner from his birthday vlive at target friends! 💜🎉#SUPERTUNA https://t.co/3Oprb3Vrns

Apart from being a must-have for Jin fans, the whale toy has also become a must buy for anyone who wants to have the perfect for the “Super Tuna” TikTok challenge!

Just a fun song Jin released. 😗 105M views on the #supertuna hashtag on tiktok.Just a fun song Jin released. 😗 105M views on the #supertuna hashtag on tiktok. Just a fun song Jin released. 😗 https://t.co/GNn0tQWLip

All for Jin 🎣🏔 @jinnieslamp Kmedia reports that the self-composed song “Super Tuna” that #BTSJIN released to celebrate his birthday, is drawing attention from all over the world, named as a “Global Craze” with numerous covers and dance challenges on various platforms including TikTok, YouTube, and Twitter. Kmedia reports that the self-composed song “Super Tuna” that #BTSJIN released to celebrate his birthday, is drawing attention from all over the world, named as a “Global Craze” with numerous covers and dance challenges on various platforms including TikTok, YouTube, and Twitter. https://t.co/9MUPZ3PcQA

While several BTS fans believe that Target employees would not know the reason behind the dog toy’s sudden popularity, that is not the case. Since several ARMY members have already reviewed the toy online, declaring that they bought it just because of Jin and "Super Tuna," Target employees are now promoting “Moby Lick” along with other BTS merch, including Jin’s BT21 character RJ!

Several ARMY members commented that they bought the toy only because of Super Tuna. (Image via Target)

Moby Lick along side RJ. (Image via Target)

Most Target stores and online still have BARK's "Under the Seams" collection, which includes the dog toys worn by Jin and the dancers in the "Super Tuna" choreography video. They're going fast, so better hurry. The prices of the toys range from $7 to $12 USD. But be aware: it squeaks!

