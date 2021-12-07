"I'm so embarrassed": BTS' Jin begs fans to stop trending "Super Tuna," but ARMY can't get enough

While the rest of the world may be in love with Jin’s Super Tuna, one person is not - the “Worldwide Handsome” himself.

Jin, who recently celebrated his 30th birthday, surprised ARMY around the world with a brand new song, which is all about fish. Super Tuna, which is surprisingly a trot song, took over the Internet in no time, with several calling it a better version of the cult children’s classic, Baby Shark.

The choreographed video shared by Seokjin also led to the creation of a number of TikTok challenges, which BTS fans took part in with a lot of enthusiasm.

Now though, it appears that Jin might be having second thoughts about tuna.

BTS Jin's "Super Tuna" is all set to become the next "Baby Shark"

Super Tuna has gone viral, with several edits and memes all over the Internet. One of the most hilarious reactions came from the BTS member himself.

On Weverse, Jin hilariously asked his huge fan following to not do a dance challenge to Super Tuna. He stated his embarrassment as the song is now trending.

미니융⁷ 🧸 @miiniyoongs [211204 Jin Weverse Post]



🐹 no but please dont do a super tuna challenge that i have not planned

no im so embarrassed.. [211204 Jin Weverse Post]🐹 no but please dont do a super tuna challenge that i have not plannedno im so embarrassed.. https://t.co/HF79aTXfHT

Funnily enough, the oldest BTS member had given fans a sneak peak of Super Tuna before releasing it on VLIve. While in the beginning he could be seen singing along to the track, his embarrassment was evident towards the end, with many fans calling it the “one minute of silence.”

jin files⁷ 🎂🐟 @seokjinfile seokjin’s moment of silence after he played super tuna for the first time 😭 seokjin’s moment of silence after he played super tuna for the first time 😭 https://t.co/XFfUNPyZQ5

ARMY, though, are known for resilience and creativity. With Super Tuna refusing to die down, Jin was forced to beg fans to do the trend to his other tunes, as HYBE might just make him write another verse for this delightful song about fishing.

윤서⁷ @btsinthemoment JIN WEVERSE POST



🐹 no but theres so many other songs, why are you doing a super tuna challenge..

if this gets bigger, the company might say to make a second verse, stop it~~~~~ JIN WEVERSE POST 🐹 no but theres so many other songs, why are you doing a super tuna challenge.. if this gets bigger, the company might say to make a second verse, stop it~~~~~ https://t.co/7yilH4BJvx

It looks like ARMY doesn’t need Permission to Dance though, as the Super Tuna TikTok challenge rages on. Looks like there is no stopping this earworm, with the track slowly crossing over to Instagram.

courtney @queersuga super tuna: *goes viral*

seokjin: i may have girl bossed a bit too close to the sun super tuna: *goes viral*seokjin: i may have girl bossed a bit too close to the sun

While the birthday boy may not be very fond of Super Tuna, there is no denying that he has made his fans happy by gifting them this adorable number.

Seokjin’s cute looks combined with the iconic choreography make Super Tuna a track that is here to stay. Similarly, on his last birthday, Seokjin surprised fans with a new solo titled Abyss.

Also Read Article Continues below

Meanwhile, BTS wrapped up all four of their Permission To Dance onstage concerts in Los Angeles, California. The group is on their way back to South Korea, where they will be quarantined for ten days.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul