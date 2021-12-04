Supertunabyjin trends worldwide after BTS' Jin surprises fans with "Super Tuna" on his birthday 

Birthday boy BTS’ Jin had a present for his adoring fans on his birthday, a hilarious new song called Super Tuna, resulting in #supertunabyjin trending worldwide.

December 4 is a very important day for BTS fans around the world, as it is the birthday of the “Worldwide Handsome” member of the band. ARMY members go all out for the birthdays of each member of BTS, but Seokjin's return gift had all of them surprised and ecstatic.

Jin's "Super Tuna" is inspired by Trot

On the occasion of his birthday, Seokjin, who is celebrating his 30th birthday, came online to interact with his fans on VLive. The popular idol surprised them by revealing that he has a small song for them, titled "Super Tuna".

#SuperTunaByJin It kinda sounds like an anime intro it's so good I can't wait for it to be released

Soon after his statement, the song was released on BTS’ official YouTube channel. “Super Tuna” has been co-produced by South korean singer Kye Byeom Ju, better known as BUMZU, who provided the background vocals and played the synthesizer. PRISMFILTER's Park Gi Tae played the guitar. Anchor at PRISMFILTER MIX LAB took care of the mix and mastering, while Son Yoo Jung of HYBE Studio handled the recording.

The song “Super Tuna” is a reference to Jin’s well known love for fishing. It happens to be a popular trot song. Trot is a genre of Korean music well known for its vocal inflections.





#SuperTunaByJin It hits differently with the lyrics 😆😭🐟

The surprise single was accompanied by album photos, which mimicked the bright designs and dramatic graphics of trot albums from the 60s and 70s. Fans were also treated to a formerly unseen picture of the idol fishing.



#SuperTunaByJin Seokjin and his unconditional love for fishing, he's so precious 🥺🎣

That is not all, the BTS singer even shared a cute choreography video for fans to recreate.

#Supertunabyjin takes over Twitter thanks to BTS fans

It took no time for Super Tuna to go viral on social media, with ARMY making #supertunabyjin trend worldwide.

Everyone loved the BTS member's cute dance moves, and playful act in the video. Several fans joked how “Super Tuna” is all set to overtake “Baby Shark” soon.

Jin’s Super Tuna also took over TikTok, with several fans already recreating the adorable dance moves.

This is not the first time Seokjin has surprised fans with a song on his birthday. Last year, the oldest BTS member surprised fans with a new solo song, titled “Abyss”, just hours before his birthday.



Literally the luckiest fandom ever.

#SuperTunaByJin

#SuperTunaByJin #LightToOurAbyss Jin gave Abyss last year and Super Tuna this year 😭😭Literally the luckiest fandom ever.

Meanwhile, BTS recently concluded all four of their Permission To Dance On Stage concerts in LA, USA, and are on their way back to South Korea, where they will have to quarantine for 10 days.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider