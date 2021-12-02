Naomi Osaka attends BTS concert in L.A., singer Halsey also spotted in the crowd

Four-time Major champion Naomi Osaka attended a concert by South Korean boy-band BTS - Bangtan Sonyeondan - at the Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Osaka posted a couple of Instagram stories from the event, confirming her presence.

The Japanese superstar has long been a fan of the boy band, often openly admitting her love for them on social media. On this occasion, Osaka made it a point to travel to California to watch them live in action.

One of the stories posted by Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka in awe of BTS' performance

Naomi Osaka has been taking time off from tennis since losing in the third round of the US Open. She went on a holiday to Greece a few weeks ago and now seems to be in L.A., where she attended BTS' concert.

With the Australian Open less than seven weeks away, it remains to be seen if and when Osaka resumes tennis training in full swing. The 24-year-old has resumed racket training around three weeks ago, going by her Instagram posts, but she will undoubtedly look to up the ante as the Australian Open inches closer.

Meanwhile, coming back to the BTS concert, Naomi Osaka wasn't the only famous face in the stadium (barring members of BTS); American rapper Megan Thee Stallion joined BTS, performing her verse of their hit duet 'Butter' together on stage.

Singer Halsey was captured dancing to the hit tracks belted out by BTS.

Naomi Osaka and Halsey are big fans of BTS

Naomi Osaka is a self-confessed fan of BTS, having once famously run an Instagram fan account known as ‘free hobi’s forehead.’ The name refers to BTS rapper J-Hope, who usually sports hairstyles with bangs covering his forehead. Thus his fans have been long clamoring for him to push back his hair to reveal his forehead.

NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ @naomiosaka Fun fact: I once had a IG page called “free hobi’s forehead”. And that’s on bangtan sonyeondan ☺️💅 Fun fact: I once had a IG page called “free hobi’s forehead”. And that’s on bangtan sonyeondan ☺️💅

More recently, one of the lesser known songs of BTS - Dream Glow - was playing during one of Naomi Osaka's pre-match practice sessions at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Japanese player has also tweeted in support of the BTS Army (the name given to the fanbase of the boy band) in the past.

Halsey, who was in attendance at the concert on Wednesday, is also a big BTS fan. She posed with the band sometime during the event, but it remains unclear if Naomi Osaka did the same.

