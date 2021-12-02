×
Create
Notifications

Naomi Osaka attends BTS concert in L.A., singer Halsey also spotted in the crowd

Naomi Osaka recently attended a BTS concert in L.A.
Naomi Osaka recently attended a BTS concert in L.A.
Stan
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Dec 02, 2021 10:26 PM IST
News

Four-time Major champion Naomi Osaka attended a concert by South Korean boy-band BTS - Bangtan Sonyeondan - at the Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Osaka posted a couple of Instagram stories from the event, confirming her presence.

The Japanese superstar has long been a fan of the boy band, often openly admitting her love for them on social media. On this occasion, Osaka made it a point to travel to California to watch them live in action.

One of the stories posted by Naomi Osaka
One of the stories posted by Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka in awe of BTS&#039; performance
Naomi Osaka in awe of BTS' performance

Naomi Osaka has been taking time off from tennis since losing in the third round of the US Open. She went on a holiday to Greece a few weeks ago and now seems to be in L.A., where she attended BTS' concert.

With the Australian Open less than seven weeks away, it remains to be seen if and when Osaka resumes tennis training in full swing. The 24-year-old has resumed racket training around three weeks ago, going by her Instagram posts, but she will undoubtedly look to up the ante as the Australian Open inches closer.

Meanwhile, coming back to the BTS concert, Naomi Osaka wasn't the only famous face in the stadium (barring members of BTS); American rapper Megan Thee Stallion joined BTS, performing her verse of their hit duet 'Butter' together on stage.

i'm screaming shaking crying throwing up y'all i can't breathe i can't function we got megtan i repeat WE GOT MEGTAN #PTD_ON_STAGE_LA https://t.co/KP9d45lyWY

Singer Halsey was captured dancing to the hit tracks belted out by BTS.

211201 Halsey Instagram story #방탄소년단 @BTS_twt. https://t.co/UVKvNSyFdY

Naomi Osaka and Halsey are big fans of BTS

Naomi Osaka is a self-confessed fan of BTS, having once famously run an Instagram fan account known as ‘free hobi’s forehead.’ The name refers to BTS rapper J-Hope, who usually sports hairstyles with bangs covering his forehead. Thus his fans have been long clamoring for him to push back his hair to reveal his forehead.

Fun fact: I once had a IG page called “free hobi’s forehead”. And that’s on bangtan sonyeondan ☺️💅

More recently, one of the lesser known songs of BTS - Dream Glow - was playing during one of Naomi Osaka's pre-match practice sessions at the Tokyo Olympics.

Qué lindo que la jugadora de tenis Naomi Osaka pidió que sonara Dream Glow. Vi uno de sus partidos y quedé impresionada. No tengo tv para ver todos los juegos, espero que esté triunfando 💗#방탄소년단 #BTS @BTS_twt https://t.co/fFnyHNK4q8

The Japanese player has also tweeted in support of the BTS Army (the name given to the fanbase of the boy band) in the past.

BTS ARMY twitter.com/modooborahae/s… https://t.co/xHRr3JXy2L

Halsey, who was in attendance at the concert on Wednesday, is also a big BTS fan. She posed with the band sometime during the event, but it remains unclear if Naomi Osaka did the same.

Halsey on Instagram “uncle gang 🤘🏽 beyond words 🔮”@halsey @BTS_twt instagram.com/p/CW-IcV9rX7c/… https://t.co/7Sy2dTgXjx

ALSO READArticle Continues below

BTS are the coolest band in the world.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी