Beyoncé  wishes BTS’ J-Hope on his 28th birthday

BTS J-Hope’s birthday started off with a bang. The idol received wishes and love from people all around the world. Being a member of one of the most famous K-pop groups has its advantages. J-Hope was recognized by none other than the queen B, Beyoncé.

The American artist took to her official website to wish J-Hope on his birthday. The K-pop superstar then took to his Instagram account and posted an update on the same.

BTS' J-Hope updates Instagram account as Beyoncé wishes him on his birthday

On February 18, 2022, K-pop idol J-Hope celebrated his 28th birthday. He shared his day, aka Hobi Day, by updating fans on his official Instagram account. Known to be ARMY's sunshine, J-Hope made sure to hype his birthday and excite his fans with hourly updates.

As countless wishes poured in for the idol, he surprised fans with a live broadcast where he answered questions from fans and attended short calls by the other BTS members. J-Hope also cut a scrumptious cake with the words "U ARMY HOPE", which he uses as a tagline to call his fans. It’s also a clever wordplay of his Instagram username.

However, something extra special was in store for the rapper. The American pop singer Beyoncé wished J-Hope on his birthday and her wish was adored by fans all around the world.

The Queen of Pop took to her official website and posted a heart-warming picture and message. Beyoncé uploaded J-Hope’s childhood picture in which the idol was wearing a white colored jumpsuit.

Birthday wishes from Beyoncé to J-Hope (Image via Beyoncé’s official website)

Upon seeing the update, J-Hope quickly took to his official Instagram account and posted a screenshot of the birthday wish on his Instagram story. Beyoncé's birthday wish was certainly the cherry on the cake for J-Hope on his special day.

J-Hope post’s Beyoncé’s birthday wish on his Instagram story (Image via Instagram/@uarmyhope)

Latest updates on BTS

On February 19, 2022, the Korean Business Research Institute revealed a list of the brand reputation rankings of various K-pop boy groups and their members. In the list, BTS’ Jimin ranked #1 with a reputation index of 7,258,554 with a 1.23% rise in his scores since January 2022.

The rankings were evaluated on the basis of an analysis that was conducted by the institute. The areas of focus for the analysis and ranking were consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes of 703 boy group members, using massive data from January 19, 2022 to February 18, 2022.

With these results, K-pop idols have proven that there is no limit to what they can achieve. More often than not, artists help sell out various products from big businesses as well as from small ones within minutes, thus proving their brand power and reputation.

Edited by Sabika